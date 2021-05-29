Cumberland Valley School Board approves 3% tax increase

Cumberland Valley School District property owners can expect to pay more in real estate taxes in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
On Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board gave final approval to a 2021-22 general fund budget that will increase the district’s real estate taxes from its current rate of 10.227 mills to 10.533 mills. Under next year’s new tax rate, a property owner assessed at a district average of $264,758 will pay $81.02 more in real estate taxes next year.
Next year’s 3% increase meets the full state index set for the district for the fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
Despite the approved tax increase and further fiscal adjustments, the district still was facing a projected deficit of about $6 million for next year. Projected expenditures are set at $161,321,926 while expected revenues total $154,678,592. To balance next year’s spending plan, the district is tapping into its budget reserves.
At a school board meeting last month, Superintendent David Christopher said the district’s “major cost drivers” for the upcoming fiscal year are charter school costs at $1.25 million; health care costs at $574,000; increased staffing for the CV ninth-grade academy, CV Virtual Academy and overall enrollment growth at $2.7 million; special education growth at $595,000; and technology infrastructure at $680,000.
Other cost drivers include district projects, including CV9 projects paid out of fund balance, $1.4 million; change to substitute management through substitute teacher service, $365,000; and 1-to-1 technology funding (hardware and software costs), $700,000.
As finalized, next year’s 3% tax increase is projected to generate $2.47 million in additional district revenue. However, it still “may not provide any additional funding per student,” according to earlier district enrollment projections for 2021-22. The district is projecting its total enrollment to increase between 190 and 300 students for 2021-22. Currently, the district’s enrollment totals around 9,150 students.
As district officials previously said, an increase of 190 students next year would “provide the district with flat funding for increased student expenditures.” An enrollment increase beyond 190 next year would decrease the district’s per-student expenditures.
The 2021-22 budget approved by the school board this week also includes provisions for the district to initiate its own school police program.
School police officers
In a separate motion on Monday, the school board approved the district’s transition from using school resource officers contracted through the Silver Spring Township Police Department to two new school police officer positions employed by the school district.
In the same motion, the school board also authorized district solicitor Michael Cassidy to petition the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas to authorize the district’s creation of a School Police Force upon its hiring of “qualified school police officers.”
“Cumberland Valley School District will be instituting a School Police Force for Silver Spring, Middlesex and Monroe townships next year. We will continue to utilize a school resource officer from the Hampden Township Police Department for schools in Hampden Township. We believe that we will have at least one officer in place to begin the 2021-22 school year. Because of this, we will no longer have a school resource officer from Silver Spring Township,” Christopher told The Sentinel on Wednesday.
Earlier this year, the school board enacted a new district policy that would allow the district to hire its own police force as CV employees, as well as another new policy on the use of force listed as “applicable to school police officers.”
District officials previously said it could be less costly to run its own police force than contracting outside sources.
“I don’t have any estimates about savings at this time as we have not identified what we would pay internal officers or fully cost out the program,” Christopher said earlier this year. “However, other districts who have made this change with whom we have spoken have demonstrated a savings by utilizing internal officers over contracted school resource officers.”
Also, a district-run police force could provide the district with officers with the authority to operate in Middlesex Elementary School and Monroe Elementary School, which now are outside the jurisdiction of the district’s current school resource officers.
Other news
Also on Monday, the Cumberland Valley School Board approved a memorandum of understanding between the school district and the Cumberland Valley Education Association. Christopher said Wednesday that the new agreement is “simply a way to pay our science teachers for additional coverages this year due to a leave of absence. We were unable to find a qualified substitute, so some teachers took on additional classes to ensure that students did not fall behind.”
Also, the school board approved a second memorandum of understanding, or MOU, between the district and CV’s Education Association regarding the utilization of flexible instruction days in the 2021-22 school year through 2023-24.
“The MOU for flexible instruction days simply spells out the way that teachers will be working from home on a flexible instruction day should (the district) be approved to use up to five of those days next year,” Christopher said this week.