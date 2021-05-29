Cumberland Valley School Board approves 3% tax increase

In the same motion, the school board also authorized district solicitor Michael Cassidy to petition the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas to authorize the district’s creation of a School Police Force upon its hiring of “qualified school police officers.”

“Cumberland Valley School District will be instituting a School Police Force for Silver Spring, Middlesex and Monroe townships next year. We will continue to utilize a school resource officer from the Hampden Township Police Department for schools in Hampden Township. We believe that we will have at least one officer in place to begin the 2021-22 school year. Because of this, we will no longer have a school resource officer from Silver Spring Township,” Christopher told The Sentinel on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the school board enacted a new district policy that would allow the district to hire its own police force as CV employees, as well as another new policy on the use of force listed as “applicable to school police officers.”

District officials previously said it could be less costly to run its own police force than contracting outside sources.