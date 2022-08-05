Cumberland Valley School Board adjusts Student Code of Conduct

The Cumberland Valley School Board this week approved a 2022-23 Student Code of Conduct that includes a revised listing of student dress code violations.

“The dress code really did not change, but however, we have streamlined our list of items that are not appropriate,” Superintendent David Christopher told The Sentinel Tuesday.

Dress code violations are considered a “minor infraction” by the district, the same level as student refusal of health and safety rules, academic dishonesty, repeated insubordination/failure to follow administrative direction, and several other items.

On Monday night, school directors approved a 19-page Student Code of Conduct that redefines offenses to the district’s existing dress and grooming policy as such:

Clothing and/or accessories that create a disruption to the learning and learning environment for staff and students. Examples include revealing garments, exposure of undergarments, costumes and/or costume material

Clothing and/or accessories that create a health or safety hazard. Examples include hats and hoods that hide or blur the face

Clothing and/or accessories that promote tobacco/drugs/alcohol or display profanity, vulgarity (of sexual nature), or divisive imagery and/or symbols

Student consequences for minor infractions are implemented by the district at ascending levels.

First offense — Minimum 1-day in-school suspension, contact school police if appropriate.

Second offense — Minimum 1-day in-school or out-of-school suspension, contact school police if appropriate.

Third offense — Minimum 3-day in-school or out-of-school suspension, contact school police if appropriate, recommend for expulsion or alternative education placement.

Fourth offense — minimum 5-day in-school or out-of-school suspension, contact school police if appropriate, recommended expulsion or alternative education placement.

The Code of Conduct also lists coordinating intervention levels for minor student infractions, all of which include parental involvement. The document also defines major student infractions with resulting district actions. A complete copy of the district’s 2022-23 Student Code of Conduct is posted online with the school board’s Aug. 1 meeting agenda on the district’s website, www.cvschools.org.

Increased funds

In other news, Christopher announced at Monday’s school board meeting that CV has been allotted an unexpected $1.5 combined increase in state subsidies for the 2022-23 fiscal year “that will greatly reduce our deficit.”

On June 16, the Cumberland Valley School Board finalized a 2022-23 general fund budget that increased the district’s real estate taxes by 3.4% and raised the millage rate to 10.891. Property owners assessed at $250,000 now pay $89.50 more in real estate taxes than last year.

The increase met the full available Act I index set for the district for the current fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2022, to June 20, 2023.

Despite this year’s tax increase and other budget adjustments, the district initially faced a projected deficit of $4,311,824 for this year and is using budget reserves to close the gap. Projected expenditures were $170,413,548 with expected revenues of $166,101,724.

Initially, the district projected $170 million in spending for the current year funded largely through $128 million in taxes at the local level, and an anticipated $37 million in state funding and $5 million in federal funding.

Since then, officials have learned that the district will see a 17.54% increase of $2,173,044 in basic state education funding than this year’s initial projections.

“This is an historic increase for the district and one that greatly helps our budget challenges for this year,” Christopher said Tuesday.

The district also will receive an additional $176,745, or a 4.7% jump, in special education state funding than originally projected this year.

The district also is set to receive $485,000 in new School Safety and Mental Health state funding for this year. With the initiative, school districts statewide must first spend allotted funds on “baseline criteria” for physical security, and for behavioral health and school climate as defined by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Districts are expected to meet baseline criteria spending in each category before proceeding to other areas.

Complete listings of baseline criteria spending requirements are available on the commission’s website, https://www.pccd.pa.gov.