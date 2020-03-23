Cumberland Valley reports student has tested positive for COVID-19

Cumberland Valley School District Superintendent David Christopher said in a post online Monday that one of its students tested positive for COVID-19.

The district on Sunday received notification of a possible positive involving a high school student. The district did not receive any action steps from state or local officials, but the administration did learn more Monday morning after speaking with the family.

Christopher said the student tested positive on March 13, and the person's last day of school was March 9. The family had been working with the state Department of Health to notify those who may have come in close contact with the student, who is believed to have contracted the virus from another family member, the district said.

The district urges parents not to panic, and it said it will not release any further information to protect the student's privacy.