Cumberland Valley School District is initiating additional dual enrollment programs with area colleges to provide 11th- and 12th-graders more ways to earn college credits while still in high school.

On Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board approved new dual enrollment programs with Messiah University and Central Penn College.

“We’re trying this as part of our effort to create a Career Pathways for our students who aren’t college bound. We’re excited to be able to offer these programs to interested students,” Superintendent David Christopher told the school board Monday.

The district has existing dual enrollment contracts with HACC and Harrisburg University. Currently, 759 district students are pursuing a total of 19 dual enrollment courses at HACC, while “a handful, less than 10” CV students are pursuing dual enrollment classes at Harrisburg U, according to Assistant Superintendent Mark Blanchard.

“We know that students who have meaningful post-secondary experiences while in high school are more successful in college and are more likely to find meaningful employment in an area of interest,” Blanchard told The Sentinel this week.

The agreements with Messiah and Central Penn allow students in grades 11-12 to earn college credits related to their interests or chosen “Career Pathway” with the district.

“We want to do our best to create the opportunities for students to pursue meaningful dual enrollment options. However, it’s about more than just accumulating credits. We want students to pursue experiences that will meet their needs for specific skills combined with our region’s specific employment opportunities,” Blanchard said.

The Central Penn agreement will become effective with the 2023-24 school year, while around 10 district students so far are enrolled at Messiah.

Also Monday, CV school directors authorized a renewal of the district’s existing articulation with Delaware Valley University that accepts certain credits from Cumberland Valley graduates enrolled at the university.

The agreement offers college credits to CV graduates who complete the district’s seven agriculture courses with a grade average of 3.0 or higher. The district initiated a partnership with the university “at least a decade ago,” Blanchard said.

Although students from neighboring districts enrolled in CV’s agriculture courses also are eligible for the program, CV’s dual enrollment programs are limited to district students only. “This is due to our Ag program being a state-approved Career and Technical program,” Blanchard said.