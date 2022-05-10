Cumberland Valley High School team advances to state Envirothon competition

The Hellbenders team from Cumberland Valley High School took first place at the annual Envirothon hosted last week by the Cumberland County Conservation District.

The Envirothon is a scholastic competition that challenges high school students to learn about the natural environment. It was held this year at the Mechanicsburg Sportsmen Association.

“It was all them. ... They did it all themselves,” said Amber Sim, a biology teacher and co-adviser of the CV Envirothon Club. “I’m very proud of their work. We try to highlight some things for them to practice, but a lot of the studying is on their own time.”

As the top team, the Hellbenders will represent the county at the 2022 Pennsylvania State Envirothon at Camp Mount Luther in Mifflinburg, Union County, on May 25.

Second place went to the Green Salamanders from Cumberland Valley and third place went to the Spring Fairies from Camp Hill High School.

Seventy-six students from six high schools formed teams that rotated through five stations where they answered questions on aquatic ecology, forestry, soil/land use, wildlife and environmental issues. Also sending teams were Big Spring, Boiling Springs, East Pennsboro and Shippensburg.

Team members had 30 minutes at each station to work together to provide answers on a written exam of 100 maximum points. Each exam featured a field component, along with questions on resource management that applied to the topic. For example, the soil/land use station included a pit showing the different layers of soil within a section of ground.

At Cumberland Valley, the Envirothon Club is open to all students in grades 9-12, Sim said. This year, the school fielded two teams of five students each. The Hellbenders are Max Long, Maggie Lutz, Maddie Marco, Shay McDonald and Will Nichols.

“We typically meet twice a month,” Sim said. “We give them questions based on material on the website. We try to help the students with some of the equipment they need.”

Sim is co-adviser with Jenny Pyres, who teaches biology and advanced placement environmental science at the high school.

“The competition is important because it helps students learn more about nature and the world around them,” Sim said. “It brings to light some of the environment problems that we have. It gives them a real awareness of their surroundings.

“Several of my club members have a real passion for the environment,” she said. “They want to have a career in the field. This is just another outlet for them.”

The event includes cooperating agencies that help administer the tests and provide students with an opportunity to interact and ask questions with professionals in their fields of expertise. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Natural Resource Conservation Service, the Farm Service Agency and the Conservation District staff were partners.

After the testing portion of the competition was over, the Conservation District provided a lunch. After lunch, there was an awards ceremony where the top three teams at each station and the top three teams overall were recognized. All participants and their advisers received an Envirothon T-shirt sponsored by the Adams Electric Cooperative.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

