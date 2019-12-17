At least 10 Cumberland Valley High School students and recent alumni spoke out at a school board meeting Monday night about the district considering phasing out its IB Diploma Programme over the next two school years.
The International Baccalaureate, or IB Diploma Programme, is an assessed program for students age 16 to 19, according the program’s website, www.ibo.org. Cumberland Valley High School offers it as a college-preparatory program for 11th- and 12th-graders.
The IB program is one of a trio of special programs that the district could phase out beginning with the 2020-21 school year, but it appeared to be the sole focus of the public’s ire on Monday night. Other courses under consideration for a phase-out are Semester III summer courses and Blended Learning, a combination of face-to-face and online instruction.
As of late Monday night, a Change.org petition started by CV students, “Save CV IB,” had acquired more than 700 signatures.
Superintendent David Christopher said before Monday’s comment period that the high school’s enrollment has grown by 225 students over the past two school years and the district is expected to gain 300 more students over the next two years.
“We’re taking a look at our programs and adding programs is a lot more fun than subtracting them. These are very difficult discussions to have,” Christopher said.
“The board has not made any recommendation about removing the IB program” school board president Heather Dunn said. “It is a discussion item only tonight (Monday). The board will not vote ... until Jan. 6.”
Enrollment
There are 27 members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 enrolled in the IB Diploma Programme at CV, according to a fact sheet included with Monday’s meeting agenda. About 100 other students are enrolled in one or two IB courses, such as upper-level world languages, without being fully enrolled in the program.
In contrast, 18 CV teachers and one full-time faculty coordinator devote either a portion or all of their academic day to the IB program. Some are required to teach more than one IB course at a time.
The district’s direct costs for maintaining the IB program in 2019-21 is $22,404, with additional costs passed to students and families.
Students told the school board that IB helped them develop exceptional critical thinking skills and that the course makes CV a cut above other local high schools because it’s the only public school district in the area that offers the program. Alumni said the experience has given them an academic heads-up in college.