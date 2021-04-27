Cumberland Valley High School environmental club to host thrift shop-style clothing sale

A clothing sale hosted this weekend by a student club at Cumberland Valley High School is set to make everyone's wardrobes just a little bit greener.

CV’s Club Green is hosting a sale of recycled clothes and accessories May 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the rear of the high school near the tennis courts. Items range in price between 25 cents and $2, with proceeds dedicated toward future Club Green activities.

The event was postponed from its original date of April 24-25 due to unseasonable weather late last week.

Donated items for the sale were collected over this winter from the school community by Club Green member, junior Nora Esack, and club president, senior Mavis Anderson. Both live in Hampden Township.

The sale is scheduled to offer a variety of 20 sections filled with “regular clothing” such as jeans, sweatshirts and dresses, as well as a wide selections of accessories including belts, purses, jewelry, hats and scarves.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“All winter, they collected other students’ donated clothes and sorted them in my garage and other garages and created social media commercials,” said Nora’s father, Steve Esack.