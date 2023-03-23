The Cumberland Valley School District is considering initiating a policy that would authorize the district to start property assessment appeals through a third-party for certain properties believed to be assessed below their fair market value.

At a meeting Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board conducted an initial review of the new policy draft, a proposal that appeared to have several residents up in arms during the meeting’s public comment sessions.

The proposal presented Monday states that the district would initiate an appeal process “only where there is a reasonable expectation of generating at least $10,000 in new real estate tax revenue to the district so as to justify potential expense of the appeal, which includes, but is not limited to, filing fees, appraisal work, legal services and other related expenses.”

The draft’s stated purpose notes that the school board is “empowered” by the Pennsylvania Constitution, state statutes and regulations, as well as state case law “to participate as a party in tax assessment appeals taken by a taxpayer” and to “initiate tax assessment appeals with respect to properties’ fair market value.”

“The entire school board should be embarrassed about this cash grab," said Andrew Clancy, of Monroe Township, a CV School Board candidate in the May primary. "The property assessment is not the sale price. It’s a relative assessed value across the county. Anyone see the irony in this policy, using taxpayer money to reassess properties?"

“I ask you to do this right thing and throw this (policy proposal) in the trash,” said Matthew Barrick, of Middlesex Township, also a school board candidate in the primary.

Superintendent David Christopher told The Sentinel this week that as currently written, the policy draft “would require that a property be assumed to be under-assessed by the Cumberland County Assessment Office by more than $918,000 to be considered for an appeal” under the district’s current millage rate of 10.891.

“Even if a property is identified by the district or contractors supporting the district in this process, the district would need to go through an appeal process with Cumberland County prior to having any change in appraised value a property occur," he said. "We are hoping to enact this policy and process to ensure that our taxpaying public will not continue to subsidize the taxes levied on high value under-assessed properties within the district that the district can demonstrate as being under-assessed."

School directors appeared to agree that Monday’s policy draft needed rewording in some areas for better clarification before a second board review at a later date.

“Obviously, there’s people here tonight who don’t understand it as it’s written here,” board member Michelle Nestor said.

“We didn’t misread the policy. We correctly read the policy that is poorly written,” Clancy responded to the board.

The proposal would need to return to the board for at least a third time before a final vote could take place regarding the matter.

A full text of the policy draft is attached to Monday’s meeting agenda posted on the district’s website, www.cvschools.org.

Purchases and bus cameras

In other news, the school board on Monday approved the purchase of 1,810 Dell Chromebooks for next year’s 5th and 10th-graders at a total price of $650,749.30. Purchases are to be funded through the district’s third allotment of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district is purchasing the equipment as a continuation of its 1:1 program and “provides our students with anytime-anywhere learning capabilities,” Christopher noted.

Likewise, the school board Monday also approved the purchase of 250 Dell Chromebooks for district-wide support staff for a total amount of $80,227.50. The purchase, also paid through the district’s third tier of ESSR grand funds, is intended to allow district support staff to assist students in-person and online.

Also Monday, the school board agreed for the district to enter an agreement with Bus Patrol America, of Lortan, Virginia, to provide stop-arm cameras for the district’s contracted buses. The agreement comes at no cost to the district because of a cost-share fine system administered by CV’s police force.

This resulted from a recent change in Pennsylvania School Code, said Michael Willis, the district’s director of business and support services. Drivers caught not stopping for the stop-arm will be issued a civil citation through the school police officers and forwarded to the appropriate district justice.

Fines issued by CV school police will total $300, to be divided among the district, state and the Bus Patrol America. Of that, the district receives $125, the state gets $25, and Bus Patrol receives $150.

“The goal is to change drivers’ behavior and to save lives," Willis said. "The Carlisle Pike has no median, so drivers must stop in the left lane when a bus is deploying there in the right lane. Many people don’t realize this."

Willis said that the district will initiate a public advisory campaign before the district’s stop-arm cameras are set in place.