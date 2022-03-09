Cumberland Valley considers changes to public participation at meetings, including dropping the posting of written comments

At a meeting Monday night, CV school directors conducted a first review of a revised draft of district Policy 903 forwarded by the policy committee, of which school board president Heather Dunn serves as chair.

The district began reviewing its existing public participation policy for potential updates late last year at the suggestion of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. The PSBA suggested the move in light of a recent federal court ruling against the Pennsbury School District for curtailing public comments that district officials there deemed “abusive or irrelevant,” according to a Dec. 6 Philadelphia Inquirer report.

The Pennsbury order was issued by U.S. District Judge Gene Prater in response to a lawsuit filed Oct. 1, 2021, by four residents of that district who said their comments were censored, limited or disrupted by Pennsbury school directors, the report further stated.

Cumberland Valley began accepting written public comments for school board meetings early in the pandemic when meetings were closed to public for health and safety reasons and made available to the public only through online streaming.

From the onset, written public comments to the board have been posted with the meeting agenda, with a noon deadline for submissions the day of a scheduled meeting. Constituents at that time also could speak to the board directly at closed meetings through a Zoom platform.

Although CV resumed open school board meetings in November 2021, the district has continued to stream meetings to the public online, as well as post written public comments with each meeting agenda.

Dunn said Monday that if the district continues posting written public comments to the board online, it potentially “creates problems.”

“If a written comment we get is inflammatory, we would have to decide what is appropriate to post and what isn’t. We don’t want to be in that position to have to decide,” Dunn stated.

The board also agreed with a committee recommendation included in the draft to retain the board’s current limit of three minutes per speaker for in-person public comments at meetings.

“I think three minutes is an adequate amount of time for everyone to express their opinions,” board member Bud Shaffner stated.

However, a majority of the board disagreed with a committee recommendation to curtail in-person public comment to one session per meeting. Instead, the board forwarded a revision back to the committee for maintaining the existing policy’s rule of two public comments periods per meeting. Currently, board business meetings are headed by an initial comment session directed to agenda items and finished by a second round of public comments not limited to the agenda.

CV board members agreed Monday to send the policy draft back to the policy committee for further revisions based on school directors’ comments. Dunn said further draft revisions will return to the school board for a second review March 21, followed by a final review and possible adoption by the board April 4.

