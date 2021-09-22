Cumberland Valley board votes to keep health and safety plan

The Cumberland Valley School Board agreed this week not to rescind the district’s existing 2021-22 health and safety plan that’s now superseded by the state Department of Health’s ongoing school masking mandate, thus ending a two-week period of uncertainty in the district.
At a virtual meeting Monday night, the school board voted 8-1 against rescinding the plan, with school director Jessica Silcox in dissent.
Other board members noted that the district is required by the state Department of Education to have an updated health and safety plan on file before the start of each school year. Rescinding the current plan with no immediate replacement would leave the district in violation of the state’s school code and liable to penalty.
“Our real job (as a school board) is to keep our children in school and to keep them safe, and that’s what we intend to do with the plan that’s in place," board member Barbara Geistwhite said. "If we rescind this plan tonight, we have no plan. I would rather see a plan in place with options to change it as we need rather than have no plan and be out of compliance."
On Sept. 7, school director Bud Shaffner proposed that the board consider rescinding the district’s current health and safety plan after roughly two dozen people spoke out against the district following the state’s masking mandate during the school board meeting’s public comment sessions. On Monday, Shaffner commented that he wanted to “put it out there on the table” for a board vote.
The Cumberland Valley School Board had approved a health and safety plan on Aug. 2 that made face masks optional for students and staff. The plan also said students and staff aren’t required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend classes or work at schools “unless this, like other required vaccinations, is required by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.”
Superintendent David Christopher then noted, however, that district officials developed this year’s health and safety plan in June and July before the region’s COVID case numbers swiftly began to multiply again in August due to the highly contagious delta variant. As approved last month, the “living document” plan remains open for review during the school year whenever circumstances warrant.
On Aug. 23, the board voted 4-3 to revise the 2021-22 safety plan to include a clause implementing mandatory masking in schools if COVID-19 case rates in the county reach a level of “high transmission.” Christopher recommended the change to avoid having an unsustainable amount of students out of school due to quarantine during the school year. Of the seven board members present that night, Shaffner, Michelle Nestor and Jessica Silcox voted against the change. Mike Gossert and Jevon Ford were absent.
Public comment
Monday’s board decision took place after most of the 30 or so speakers registered for that meeting’s virtual public comment session said they supported keeping the district’s existing health and safety plan in place, as well as retaining masking mitigation in schools.
District parent Jake Miller and an 8th-grade instructor at Mountain View Middle School, said Monday that “123 of 125” of the written public comment he’d read so far “say they like the district’s (existing) health and safety plan and my colleagues agree.
“My colleagues (at the middle school) say they’re 100% behind teaching our students in the classroom five days per week this year. Please continue to do the right thing,” he stated.
Many who addressed the school board Monday said they had avoided previous meetings this year due to a continuing refusal by some constituents to wear masks. The district announced on its website late last week that "public participation in, and viewing of, the meeting will be available only through Zoom/electronic comments and through viewing the livestream of the board meeting."
“The past two weeks have seen an outpouring of requests from people wishing to speak at the (Sept. 20 meeting),” the district stated online.
Despite apparent public approval Monday for the district retaining its current health and safety plan, some constituents also complained about sections of the plan pertaining to the district’s practices for student quarantining.
In an Sept. 7 update, Christopher said exposed students can immediately exit quarantine if they’re not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and are at a lower risk of developing COVID-19 under these conditions:
• They are fully vaccinated
• They can demonstrate that they were COVID-19 positive in the preceding 90 days prior to exposure
• They can demonstrate that they had COVID-19 antibodies in the preceding 90 days prior to exposure or within seven days after exposure.
On Monday, district parents said Christopher’s practices discriminate against non-vaccinated student and that the district’s current educational re-courses for quarantined students are inadequate. School board members advised the public to meet with Christopher to discuss potential revisions to the district’s health and safely plan pertaining to disputed issues.
School director Heather Dunn said she didn’t want to see board action on the overall plan delayed Monday for possible revisions. Those could come later, the board agreed.
“We can’t agree as all nine of us on masks. How are all of us going to agree on quarantining?” Dunn posed to fellow board members. “I don’t want to sit here night after night picking through this plan. Every night we sit here and talk about masks. We have a $160 million district to run! What about our curriculum? What about our sports - and music ... We need to move on and make this a dead issue,” she concluded.