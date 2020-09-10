Cumberland Valley board, teacher's union approve memorandum over COVID-19 safety, sick leave

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cumberland Valley School Board ratified an agreement last week with the district’s education association that addresses health, safety and working condition concerns related to COVID-19.

A memorandum of understanding regarding the matter was ratified by the school board through a unanimous vote on Sept. 2. The document was later ratified by the Cumberland Valley Education Association on Sept. 4.

“The MOU (memorandum of understanding) was created because the district could not meet the contractual obligation for planning time for elementary teachers related to when the planning time is required to occur normally during the student day,” Superintendent David Christopher said on Tuesday.

“In order to bring back students safely, certain changes were made to building schedules this year to permit 50% capacity for busing. CVEA agreed to changes regarding teaching schedules to accommodate those changes for the 2020-21 school year,” CVEA president Carol Yanity, a middle school reading specialist in the district, said on Tuesday.

Additionally, the memorandum provides CV teachers with “some clarity regarding the use of sick leave for caring for themselves and family members, which we thought was important given the current pandemic,” Christopher said.