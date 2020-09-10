Cumberland Valley board, teacher's union approve memorandum over COVID-19 safety, sick leave

The Cumberland Valley School Board ratified an agreement last week with the district’s education association that addresses health, safety and working condition concerns related to COVID-19.
A memorandum of understanding regarding the matter was ratified by the school board through a unanimous vote on Sept. 2. The document was later ratified by the Cumberland Valley Education Association on Sept. 4.
“The MOU (memorandum of understanding) was created because the district could not meet the contractual obligation for planning time for elementary teachers related to when the planning time is required to occur normally during the student day,” Superintendent David Christopher said on Tuesday.
“In order to bring back students safely, certain changes were made to building schedules this year to permit 50% capacity for busing. CVEA agreed to changes regarding teaching schedules to accommodate those changes for the 2020-21 school year,” CVEA president Carol Yanity, a middle school reading specialist in the district, said on Tuesday.
Additionally, the memorandum provides CV teachers with “some clarity regarding the use of sick leave for caring for themselves and family members, which we thought was important given the current pandemic,” Christopher said.
Under the memorandum, the school board must approve all use of emergency sick leave for CVEA members in accordance with the Family First Coronavirus Response Act. The federal act requires certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19. The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division administers and enforces the paid leave requirements that remain in place through Dec. 31.
Christopher said the memorandum is intended to allow CV teachers “a more flexible workday this year ... to better manage challenges they may have with child care and changing schedules.”
Also, the district is “promoting an environment” this year that curtails how often faculty members congregate during a contracted day to prevent the spread of disease. Most of the district’s staff meetings this year are being conducted via Zoom.
“CVEA members are excited to be working once again on a daily basis with our students in the brick and mortar buildings and those attending Cumberland Valley Virtual Academy. We are looking forward to a great school year,” Yanity said.
Also on Sept. 2, the school board voted for the addition of two teachers to “help with enrollment concerns in our virtual academy in sixth grade,” Christopher said. The school board also formally approved the hiring of several staff members already on board.
