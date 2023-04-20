The Cumberland Valley School Board on Monday approved a proposed 2023-24 general fund budget that would increase the district’s real estate taxes by 4.1%, raising the millage rate of 10.891 to 11.337 mills.

Under the increase, an owner of property assessed at a current district average of $270,000 would pay an additional $120 in real estate taxes next year.

The increase meets the full available Act I index set for the district for the upcoming fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2023, to June 20, 2024.

Despite the proposed tax increase, the district is projecting a tentative deficit of $6,333,592 for next year and is proposing to use budget reserves to close the gap.

The $6.3 million deficit is largely due to the proposal to add 35 new positions next year, which the district says will accommodate anticipated enrollment growth and program needs. Current district enrollment totals 10,030 students and is projected “to be at 10,300 next year, 10,600 in ‘24-‘25, and over 11,000 in ‘25-‘26,” Superintendent David Christopher said.

Without the new positions in the budget, the deficit would have been $1.89 million after incorporating a full Act I index increase for real estate tax.

“Over the past five years, we’ve gotten 1,500 more students. Now we’re projecting 1,000 more students over the next five years. We’re not getting the funding we need from other sources,” board member Barbara Geistwhite said during the meeting.

The district expects to receive 72% percent of its total 2023-24 revenue from local sources, with 27% expected from state funding and 2% in federal grants. The majority of next year’s local revenue is projected as real estate tax at 71% and earned income tax at 23%, with the remainder from real estate transfer taxes, investments earnings, local services tax, and delinquent tax collection.

Next year’s federal funding is projected to decrease by $1.9 million due to the elimination of pandemic relief funds, and state transportation reimbursement is expected to drop by $325,000.

The district also expects to pay $5.8 million next year in charter school tuition costs for CV students, which school board president Heather Dunn referred to as “an unfunded state mandate.” The district pays $15,207 annually per student for charter school tuition for 368 students. A student attending district classes costs the district $13,480 yearly.

School directors approved the proposed budget 7-1. Michael Gossert was absent, and Jessica Silcox voted against the proposal. Silcox didn’t comment on her vote.

The school board is scheduled to vote on a final 2023-24 district budget May 22. Michael Willis, CV’s director of business and support services, said Monday that the district may adjust the budget for further reductions until then but may not increase costs.

Change in contract

The board also approved a request Monday by district administration to withdraw its previous contract for upgraded safety lock systems in district buildings, while it accepted another proposal for the job from a different bidder.

The board agreed to withdraw a proposal that members approved April 3 to purchase 360 new door lock devices for installation at three district buildings by the start of the 2023-23 school year from Home Depot Pro Institutional for $256,146.80, with plans to install upgraded systems in more CV schools over the following year.

Immediately following that action, directors awarded a contract to install the same number of devices in the same time frame to Wesco/Anixter, of Glenview, Illinois, for $256,600, with plans to install upgraded systems in more district buildings over the following year. The high school, Eagle View Middle School and CV-9 will be the first schools to get the upgraded systems.

Willis, CV’s director of business and support services, said the school board inadvertently awarded the door lock proposal to the wrong firm April 3 because he was not present to correct the action. Willis apologized Monday for the error.

Assessment policy

Also Monday, school directors approved a new policy that authorizes the district to initiate property assessment appeals through a third-party for certain properties believed to be assessed below their fair market value.

The policy permits the district to initiate an appeal process “only where there is a reasonable expectation of generating at least $10,000 in new real estate tax revenue to the district.”

Christopher previously said the policy “requires that a property assumed to be under-assessed by the Cumberland County Assessment Office by more than $918,000 to be considered for an appeal” under the district’s current millage rate.

“Even if a property is identified by the district or contractors supporting the district in this process, the district would need to go through an appeal process with Cumberland County prior to having any change in appraised value of a property occur,” he said.

A full text of the policy draft is attached to Monday’s meeting agenda posted on the district’s website, www.cvschools.org.

Homeschool policies

The board also approved district policies and policy revisions for homeschooled students who take part in district activities and programs.

The board voted to update two policies and initiate two new policies, related to the district’s mandated compliance with state Act 55 of 2022 concerning homeschool students’ access to district/career technical education programs.

Act 55 requires state school districts and area career and technical centers to permit homeschooled students to participate in a technical education program.

Homeschooled students participating in career and technical programs are also permitted to use district transportation to or from the program during times when district transportation is operating and space is available.

“Currently, CV has 235 students whose families are homeschooling them,” Christopher said previously. “So, there is a potential that the changes in the School Code and the policies we are adopting to be compliant with them related to homeschool access to classes, CTC programs, extra-curricular and co-curricular activities could have some impact at CV.”

Changes to the district’s Home Education Programs policy require that a parent, guardian or other person with legal custody of a homeschooled child present a notarized affidavit stating that the child’s home education supervisors and all adults living in the home or with legal custody of the child have no state School Code criminal offenses.

Complete texts of approved revisions to the existing policies and new policies are attached to Monday’s online meeting agenda posted on the district’s website.