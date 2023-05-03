The Cumberland Valley School Board approved the start of three math curriculum pilots next year for multiple grades, a move that appeared to have some residents up in arms Monday night.

School board members Monday unanimously approved offering the Amplify Desmos Math, Great Minds Eureka Math, and Math Learning Center Bridges in Math for the 2023-24 school year.

The district is purchasing the Great Minds program for grades 1-8 at costs of $35,000 for materials and $7,000 for professional staff development. The Amplify and Math Learning Center pilots offer materials and professional development at no cost. The school board also authorized the district to initiate an Amplify ELA curriculum pilot for seventh-graders for the 2023-24 school year.

“The curriculum committee has thoroughly vetted these programs,” board member Barbara Geistwhite said. “These three math pilots will address some of the deficiencies we have in our math programs.”

George Coleman, of Silver Spring Township, was one of several residents who spoke against the district’s pilots, saying math instruction involves “facts and figures, not feelings.”

“I’m sorry to hear that you passed the new math curriculum,” he said during public comment. “I taught math myself in schools at all levels for years while I was in Florida. Math is a truth and there’s no arguments.”

Amplify Desmos Math 6 A-1 for grade 6-8 involves “Lessons that help students express their brilliance every day,” according to its website, amplify.com. Students “create dynamic and interactive learning experiences, offered alongside flexible and creative print activities.”

The website says, “Every student is brilliant, but not every student feels brilliant in math class—particularly students from historically excluded communities.”

Great Minds Eureka Math, grades 1-8, is “math without memorization,” according to its website, greatminds.org. “Students learn to think, strategize and solve difficulties ... not just get answers,” according to Jill Diniz, Eureka Math chief academic officer.

The program also is said to offer a digital premodule assessment tool reputed to help teachers “identify and remediate knowledge gaps so that all students can achieve their potential.”

The Math Learning Center Bridges in Math, grades 1-8, “equips teachers to fully address state standards in a rigorous, engaging and accessible manner,” according to its website, mathlearningcenter.org. The multigrade curriculum comprises “integrated components of Problems & Investigations, Work Places and Number Corner.”

The program reportedly strives for students to “gain a deep understanding of concepts, proficiency with key skills, and the ability to solve complex problems.”

Superintendent David Christopher defended the district’s decision to run the pilots next year, referring to Great Minds Eureka in his closing remarks Monday.

“We’re interested in attaining high (student) performance with these. We’re not interested in socialization. The main thing I’m worried about right now is maintaining a high quality educational program with all the growth this district is continuing to see,” he said.

Also Monday, the board approved a secondary curriculum map involving a pre-calculus with trigonometry course for grades 9-12, and an algebra II/trigonometry course for grades 10-12.

Device policy

The board also conducted an initial review of a proposed policy governing student use of electronic devices.

The policy lists a proposed purpose of supporting a safe, educational environment in the district “while also recognizing that electronic devices may provide a positive contribution when used for educational purposes.”

The proposal would require the district’s superintendent to develop administrative regulations for implementing the policy. Building principals would be authorized to determine the extent of electronic device use in their buildings and programs, on district property and/while attending school-sponsored activities in compliance with the superintendent and board policy.

The proposal also specifies that electronic device use may differ between elementary and secondary levels or between programs. Electronic device use would be prohibited in locker rooms, bathrooms, health suites and other changing areas.

Lastly, the proposal would prohibit “taking, storing, disseminating, transferring, viewing or sharing of obscene, pornographic, lewd or otherwise illegal images or photographs” through electronic transfer or other means including texts and emails.

A full draft of the proposed policy is attached to Monday’s meeting agenda posted at www.cvschools.org. The school board is expected to further review the policy before final adoption.