Cumberland Valley approves contracts for work at Middlesex Elementary

The Cumberland Valley School Board approved several contracts on Jan. 3 for an HVAC/building renovation project slated to begin this year at Middlesex Elementary School.

The school board initially discussed renovating Middlesex and other district elementary buildings on March 2, 2020. However, the Middlesex project was delayed until now due to financial effects of the pandemic.

District officials previously had said the district plans to complete renovations at all elementary schools over the next several years for building equity throughout the district. For the Middlesex project, school directors approved the following proposals:

• HVAC commissioning by HEA Engineers, of Wrightsville, for $54,476, funded by the district’s bond construction fund. This measure is to ensure that “materials are installed correctly,” said Michael Willis, the district’s director of business and support services.

• Paving, seal-coating and line striping by Tru-Trac Industries LLC, of Carlisle, for $91,723 through a COSTAR cooperative purchasing program and funded by the district’s bond construction fund.

• Digital entrance site sign by Strickler Signs, of New Oxford, for $34,690 through a COSTAR purchasing program and funded by the district’s bond construction fund.

• A furniture, fixtures and equipment purchase for additional classroom furniture from Tanner Furniture Inc., of Harrisburg, for $702,109.87 through a COSTARs agreement.

Last month, the school board authorized PFM Financial Advisors to proceed with the intent to issue one or more series of general obligation bonds totaling $25 million intended to fund building projects not only at Middlesex, but also at Green Ridge Elementary and Eagle View Middle School.

In November, CV school directors awarded prime contractor bids for the Middlesex renovation project totaling $7.21 million, which was $700,000 less than what the district originally had budgeted, Willis then reported.

All prime contractor bids authorized for Middlesex work will be funded through the district’s bond construction fund as follows:

General construction: eci construction LLC, Dillsburg, $2.63 million

Plumbing: Midstate Mechanical & Electrical LLC, Dillsburg, $362,735

HVAC: Frey Lutz Corp., Lancaster, $3 million

Electrical: Lobar Inc., Dillsburg, $7.2 million

Also last week, the Cumberland Valley School Board authorized an amendment to a master service agreement between the district and architects Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates for a proposed building addition, alterations and renovation project next year at Eagle View Middle School. Architects’ fee is to be 5.25% of the project’s final construction cost estimate and funded through the district’s bond construction fund.

The district is considering a building addition and other work at Eagle View next year due to projected enrollment growth in those grades, Willis said.

Finally, the school board last week accepted a proposal for a video scoreboard at Chapman Field from Strickler Signs, New Oxford, for $662,000 using a COSTAR purchasing program. The purchase will be funded through the district’s sponsorship fund without taxpayer money.

The new video scoreboard offers the district increased opportunity for garnering sponsorship money through running advertisements on its video screen during events. The new scoreboard will have the capacity for nine advertisement spots, an increase from the existing scoreboard’s three spots.

