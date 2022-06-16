Cumberland Valley approves budget with 3.4% tax increase

Cumberland Valley School District property owners can expect higher real estate tax bills for the upcoming fiscal year.

On Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board finalized a 2022-23 general fund budget that will increase the district’s real estate taxes by 3.4%, raising the current millage rate of 10.533 to 10.891. Under the increase, a owners of property assessed at $250,000 will pay an additional $89.50 in real estate taxes next year.

The finalized increase meets the full available Act I index set for the district for the upcoming fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2022, to June 20, 2023.

“It’s not that we want to do it, we have to do it,” board vice president Greg Rausch said.

Despite the tax increase and other budget adjustments, the district faced a projected deficit of $4,311,824 for next year and is using budget reserves to close the gap. Projected expenditures are $170,413,548 with expected revenues of $166,101,724.

School directors approved the budget in a 8-1 vote Monday, with Jessica Silcox voting against the proposal. Silcox declined comment after the meeting regarding her vote.

Michael Willis, the district’s director of business and support services, previously said the district’s top projected cost drivers for next year are anticipated labor and benefit expenses and necessary staff increases. The district plans to add 36 positions next year to accommodate enrollment growth and program needs. Superintendent David Christopher has said that he expects the district’s current tally of around 10,100 students to grow by at least 300 next year.

On Monday, school board president Heather Dunn presented a “cheat sheet” summary of next year’s budget that’s attached to Monday’s online meeting agenda posted on the district’s website, www.cvschools.org.

In the summary, Dunn said the district’s $170 million budgeted spending for next year will be funded largely through $128 million in taxes at the local level. The district anticipates receiving $37 million in state funding and $5 million in federal funding.

“The problem lies with our legislators, not with our school board,” Rausch said. “We as a community need to talk to our legislators. Go down to Harrisburg and talk to our legislators and tell them that they need to start funding our schools.”

Personnel costs, or salaries and benefits, accounts for 66% percent of the district’s total budget for next year, including a gross contribution of $24 million to the Pennsylvania School Employees Retirement System, or PSERS, according to Dunn. However, the district expects to receive $12 million in state reimbursement for the initial PSERS contribution.

For special education, the district has budgeted $25 million for 2022-23, which includes benefit costs. The state will contribute $6 million in special education subsidies next year, while federal funds are projected at $1 million.

The district also expects to pay $4.5 million next year in charter school tuition costs for CV students and $12.9 million in debt service. A remaining $33 million is budgeted for “controllable costs” like technology, supplies, textbooks, curriculum, transportation and other related items.

School meals

Also Monday, the board approved 25-cent price increases for school meals. Effective next year, school breakfast will cost $2.25, elementary lunch is $3.25, and secondary lunch is priced at $3.50. Adult lunch costs $4.50.

District staff in a presentation to the school board said price increases next year are necessary as “food shortages and prices will continue to be an issue as gas prices rise and the costs of products and transportation continues to climb.”

Additionally, the district said it's “looking to up wages of staffing” in hopes of attracting more employees in the wake of recent labor shortages. Administrators also anticipate a drop in meal participation next year “to a more normal amount, as in 2019-20.”

The district also expects to receive less federal reimbursement for meal costs next year than in the two preceding school years. In March 2020, the district opted into the federal Summer Seamless Option, providing all students with free meals regardless of their payment status. The program reimbursed the district for student meals and was extended through summer 2020, and the 2020-21 school year. However, it ended at the close of the 2021-22 school year.

Principal and girls wrestling

School directors also approved the appointment Monday of Jesse Rawls Jr. as principal of Cumberland Valley High School, at a date to be determined. He replaces current high school principal Nicole Malinoski, who leaves the post July 1 to assume duties as director of curriculum and instruction for the Lebanon School District, Superintendent David Christopher said.

Rawls, who ends a 14-year tenure as principal of Central Dauphin East High School, said he’s “excited” to begin a new leadership post at CV’s high school.

“It’s a different challenge for me. I wasn’t really looking for anything new, but this came up and it all worked out,” Rawls told The Sentinel Monday.

Rawls holds master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and comes to CV with an annual starting salary of $147,500.

Finally, Cumberland Valley school directors Monday authorized girls wrestling as a school-sanctioned athletic team beginning interscholastic competition in the 2022-23 school year. Until now, the organization was classified by the district as an athletic club. Under the new status, the district now will fund coach salaries and transportation costs for the team.

The district plans to hire a lead coach for the team before the start of the upcoming season, Christopher said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0