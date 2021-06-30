Cumberland Valley announces full-time in-person instruction plans for fall; masks to be optional

Cumberland Valley School District is planning a "full, five-day" return for its students this fall with masking considered optional on all district properties regardless of vaccination status, the district’s superintendent announced this week.
At a Cumberland Valley School Board meeting held Monday night, Superintendent David Christopher said the district is following Pennsylvania’s lifting of Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency pandemic orders on June 28 that eliminated mandatory masking for unvaccinated individuals.
“Beginning June 28, 2021, all masking on CV properties, regardless of vaccination status, will be optional. Individuals who are not vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask by CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, but compliance with this is no longer required by the (state) DOH,” Christopher stated during a presentation at Monday’s school board meeting.
The information was included in a “Community and Family Update” on Monday on the district’s website. Links to the virtual update also were scheduled to be sent out this week to district families.
Christopher’s report also states, “Should new mandates be placed on schools, (the district’s) administration recommends that the district adhere to the mandates for legal and financial reasons.
“We do not believe that new mandates will be placed on schools unless there is a significant change in the number of COVID-19 cases that are occurring in Pennsylvania and in the region.”
This didn’t appear to sit well with a dozen or so residents who spoke against masking during a public comment session at Monday’s meeting. All voiced concerns that the district would immediately reinstate a mask mandate for students if state and CDC guidelines reverted to this.
“We demand that you commit yourselves to fight like hell against any future CDC mandates,” Andrew Clancy, of Monroe Township, told district school directors.
Masking issue
The issue of mandated masking first dominated public comments at district school board meetings on May 24. After several residents urged the board to lift the district’s then-standing mask mandate for unvaccinated people that night, school board director Bud Shaffner made a motion to do just that immediately. The board then called for an executive session to further discuss the matter, all while the meeting’s public session remained open.
When the board returned, Shaffner presented an amended motion to lift the district’s mask mandate for all unvaccinated students, staff members and parents that would be effective on June 5, one day following the close of the district’s 2020-21 school year. The motion passed 8-1, with board member Heather Dunn opposing the action.
The same motion also included a provision for COVID-19 vaccines to remain optional for all district students and that “at no time or under any circumstances” would students be bullied or discriminated against due to their preferences regarding masks and vaccinations.
Days later, the state Department of Education notified the district that lifting the mask mandate was beyond the district board’s authority. As a result, Christopher soon sent out a notice to the Class of 2021 seniors who were due to graduate June 5 at the school’s football stadium that “the mask rule remains in effect for all vaccinated students, staff and guests, but to allow individuals to determine if they meet the criteria to wear one or not.”
Matthew Barrick, of Middlesex Township, commented Monday that Christopher’s actions “bordered on insubordination and puts us on a slippery slope.” He and other residents stated that whereas school directors serve the community as elected officials, a superintendent is appointed by the school board.
“A superintendent may be removed by the school board. The board should be in charge here,” Barrick told school directors.
Board member Dunn later addressed Christopher during the meeting, stating that “this board stands behind you and every member of this administration.” Christopher scored high ratings on his most recent job evaluation, she said, and has served the district well during his tenure that began in 2019.
Dunn’s statement also was corroborated by school director Barbara Geistwhile. “I’m glad something like this has been said,” she concurred.
Also on Monday, the Cumberland Valley School Board authorized for the district to continue providing CV Virtual Academy for all district students in grades K-12 for the upcoming school year. However, the district is providing live instruction and a “full continuum of educational services” for grades K-8 only. Last year, the same curriculum was provided by the district to all grade levels.
Meanwhile, students in grades 9-12 next year will be provided with a virtual curriculum offering a smaller course selection than the district’s lower grades with no live instruction. Monday’s action states, “There does not continue to be a need for providing a virtual option for (9-12) students for safety concerns due to the availability of vaccines for students in grades 9-12.”
Due to the lifting of pandemic restrictions, CVVA’s enrollment so far has dropped significantly for the upcoming school year. “As of (Tuesday) morning we have 120 registered 9-12 students, 85 registered 6-8 students, and 196 registered elementary students,” Christopher told The Sentinel this week.
Comparatively, the district’s virtual academy started the pandemic 2020-21 school year with a K-12 enrollment totaling 2,800.