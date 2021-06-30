Cumberland Valley announces full-time in-person instruction plans for fall; masks to be optional

Cumberland Valley School District is planning a "full, five-day" return for its students this fall with masking considered optional on all district properties regardless of vaccination status, the district’s superintendent announced this week.

At a Cumberland Valley School Board meeting held Monday night, Superintendent David Christopher said the district is following Pennsylvania’s lifting of Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency pandemic orders on June 28 that eliminated mandatory masking for unvaccinated individuals.

“Beginning June 28, 2021, all masking on CV properties, regardless of vaccination status, will be optional. Individuals who are not vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask by CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, but compliance with this is no longer required by the (state) DOH,” Christopher stated during a presentation at Monday’s school board meeting.

The information was included in a “Community and Family Update” on Monday on the district’s website. Links to the virtual update also were scheduled to be sent out this week to district families.

Christopher’s report also states, “Should new mandates be placed on schools, (the district’s) administration recommends that the district adhere to the mandates for legal and financial reasons.