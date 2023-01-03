Cumberland Perry vo-tech center seeks approval for $23.5 million expansion project

The Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center is seeking approval from all 13 of its sending school districts of a $23.5 million expansion to its campus in Silver Spring Township.

The South Middleton School Board last week committed $1.35 million for the project that would add two new buildings adjoining the main campus building.

As of last week, nine of the 13 districts have agreed to fund their portion of the construction costs, Administrative Director Justin Bruhn said. The four remaining districts are East Pennsboro, Newport, Northern York and West Perry.

Aside from South Middleton, five other Cumberland County districts have agreed to pay their project shares as either a lump sum or as principal folded into a bond issue, Bruhn said.

The five districts and their estimated shares are:

Big Spring — $2.5 million

Camp Hill — $450,000

Cumberland Valley — $3.4 million

Mechanicsburg — $1.8 million

West Shore — $4.8 million

The shares are based on a formula developed by the superintendents of the districts that send students to the vo-tech school and pay its operating costs, Bruhn said. Seventy-five percent of the project costs are based on the 10-year average in the daily number of students enrolled by each district while the remaining 25% is based on a formula the school uses to calculate the quota of new slots allocated to each district.

For the work to progress to design and construction, the boards of all 13 districts must approve resolutions to finance the project that would improve security at the entrance to the main building and add a classroom to the adjoining culinary arts department, Bruhn said. It’s inefficient to have the department’s restaurant double as classroom space, he said.

The goal is to secure the remaining approvals by late January, allowing construction to begin in spring 2024, Bruhn said. He briefed South Middleton School Board members on the reasons for the expansion.

There has been a 40% increase in student enrollment at Cumberland Perry from about 900 students eight to 10 years ago to almost 1,300 students now. That has resulted in a waiting list of about 300 students.

“This is something that we’re not going to see go the other way,” Bruhn said. “The jobs of tomorrow are stemming from career pathways that we have at the technical center. These are pathways that need more and more people, and the labor market projections are through the roof.”

In preparing the preliminary design of the project, school administrators consulted experts in economic and workforce development along with the local chambers of commerce.

It was determined that future program needs exceed the current capacity of the main campus building, which was constructed in the late 1960s, Bruhn said. While most of the structure is original, there has been upkeep done over the years on the roof and building systems, he said.

The plan is to relocate the automotive collision and logistics/warehouse management programs to one of the new buildings. The other new building will house the relocated advanced manufacturing technology programs. This would build capacity within those programs and allow Cumberland Perry to backfill the program space in the main building.

The proposed building project would:

Modernize the logistics and warehouse management program

Relocate the electrical construction/maintenance program to the construction cluster

Provide criminal justice increased activity space

Provide more efficient facility and program storage areas

Increase capacity in the welding and automotive technology programs

Allow for the addition of four programs — pre-engineering, building/property maintenance, emergency management/homeland security and service occupations

The improvements would enable an additional 278 students to enroll at the school. To make way for the new buildings, the warehouse would have to be demolished.

The new programs could be phased in starting in the 2025-26 school year, Bruhn said. The service occupations program will be for special needs students who need intensive training in such areas as light custodial, light food service and light secretarial, he said.

“We don’t have a lot of opportunities for those students,” Bruhn told South Middleton School Board members. “The opportunities that are out there are fairly expensive. The career and technical center is well-positioned to serve as one more resource.”

Gallery: 2013 Cumberland Perry Vo-Tech Commencement