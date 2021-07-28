Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center hosts summer career camp for middle school students in August

Local middle school students will spend a few days this summer exploring a potential career path.
The Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center is offering a camp Aug. 9-12 designed for students entering the sixth, seventh or eighth grade.
Each student enrolled in the camp picked one of four career paths based on programs offered at the vocational school. For three hours each morning, they will learn and practice some of the basic skills involved in criminal justice, cosmetology, the culinary arts or electrical construction/maintenance.
“This is one more layer of career exploration,” said Justin Bruhn, the school’s administrative director. “As they are finding their pathway, elementary and middle school students need as much exposure to different options as they can get to better prepare themselves.”
Each career path within the camp will focus on the completion of a project that utilizes the skills and illustrates some of the day-to-day work in that field.
Criminal justice campers will learn to investigate from the police perspective as they work together to solve a crime. Meanwhile, culinary arts campers will learn how to make dough to bake their own pizza.
Elsewhere in the school, campers on the cosmetology path will learn techniques on hair design, highlighting and manicures while campers in electrical construction will wire common circuits.
Depending on the outcome, campers may use what they learn as the basis for making future course selections or realize that particular field is not what they want before delving too deeply into it.
“It sets the stage for their thinking and what to pursue in the future,” Bruhn said.
Cumberland Perry has offered middle school students summer career camps in the past usually in June. This year, because of the pandemic, enrichment courses were offered in June to help current high school students catch up on skills and projects and train for industry certifications.
In the past, summer campers had access to a broad range of career paths to explore. This summer, only four paths were offered due in large part to the limited number of instructors available in early August, Bruhn said. The hope is that the school could offer a summer camp in June 2022 with more than four career paths, he said.
Much of that depends on the infection pattern of COVID-19 and how the ongoing pandemic could impact classes for students during the 2021-22 academic year.
This past year, students were on a hybrid schedule that alternated between in-person and remote instruction. That changed in mid-April when sending school districts switched to in-person instruction four-to-five days a week.
Prior to COVID-19, instructors split each class period between teaching theory and mentoring students on hands-on projects. This past year, instructors taught theory on remote instruction days while prioritizing hands-on projects for those days when the class met in-person, Bruhn said.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.