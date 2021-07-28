Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center hosts summer career camp for middle school students in August

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Depending on the outcome, campers may use what they learn as the basis for making future course selections or realize that particular field is not what they want before delving too deeply into it.

“It sets the stage for their thinking and what to pursue in the future,” Bruhn said.

Cumberland Perry has offered middle school students summer career camps in the past usually in June. This year, because of the pandemic, enrichment courses were offered in June to help current high school students catch up on skills and projects and train for industry certifications.

In the past, summer campers had access to a broad range of career paths to explore. This summer, only four paths were offered due in large part to the limited number of instructors available in early August, Bruhn said. The hope is that the school could offer a summer camp in June 2022 with more than four career paths, he said.

Much of that depends on the infection pattern of COVID-19 and how the ongoing pandemic could impact classes for students during the 2021-22 academic year.

This past year, students were on a hybrid schedule that alternated between in-person and remote instruction. That changed in mid-April when sending school districts switched to in-person instruction four-to-five days a week.

Prior to COVID-19, instructors split each class period between teaching theory and mentoring students on hands-on projects. This past year, instructors taught theory on remote instruction days while prioritizing hands-on projects for those days when the class met in-person, Bruhn said.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

