Cumberland County school districts tackle access issues as they develop mandated education continuity plans

One-to-one a help

In addition, districts like Carlisle and Big Spring have a one-to-one system in place where each student has access to a district-owned device during the school day. Under this system, high school students can take their laptop computers home while middle school and elementary school students use devices that stay within each school building.

Carlisle would have to include in its plan a way to distribute devices already in school buildings to homebound students. Prior to the shutdown, Fry gave his principals the authorization to distribute devices to all students in grades 3-8 on their last day before the closure. The continuity plan for Big Spring would have to address how students in grades K-2 would have access to technology during an extended shutdown.

This past week, South Middleton School District asked its families to complete an online technology access survey so that administrators could have information on how to tailor a plan to meet community needs. The survey asked families to provide an email address, list the name, school building and grade level of each child attending school; and whether each student has access to a desktop or laptop computer, tablet or smartphone for use for school work.