Cumberland County school districts tackle access issues as they develop mandated education continuity plans

Providing students equal access to technology is a common logistical challenge Cumberland County school districts face as administrators work to develop their education continuity plans.
Information on how each school’s plan will be enacted could be posted on district websites as early as next week.
The Associated Press reported that legislation approved by the state House and Senate on Wednesday requires all schools in Pennsylvania to submit a plan to the state Department of Education spelling out how they intend to continue to educate children during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all school districts in the state closed through April. 6.
The House and Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to ensure teachers and other school employees are paid and to endorse the waiver of the normal 180-day minimum number of instructional days. Wolf signed the bill Thursday.
The law, which passed both legislative chambers late Wednesday, will be signed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in the coming days, a spokeswoman said.
That bill also requires schools to make a good faith effort to continue instruction during the building closures and submit that plan to the Education Department. Schools have to address all students’ needs, including those with disabilities and children whose first language is not English.
The legislation directs the state agency to provide guidance to the schools on two options they could take, either separately or in combination, to provide continuity of education during the shutdown.
Schools can either move forward with “planned instruction” — teaching new material as they were before the shutdown — or with “enrichment and review” — informal instruction that reinforces or builds upon what was previously taught.
According to information on the Department of Education website, these options can take the form of online/digital learning opportunities or nondigital opportunities such as sending written materials home with students.
The Department of Education has left the decision to school districts based on their resources, along with access and equity considerations. Every plan submitted must abide by the state’s “aggressive social distancing” protocols.
Access equity key
“We are all at different places,” said Richard Fry, superintendent of Big Spring School District. Each district could have its own plan based on its community needs and the capabilities of its infrastructure, he said.
Big Spring is among the Cumberland County districts that already provide “enrichment and review” activities. “The goal of this work is not to overload students but hopefully to provide additional structure for them so they can reach some stability in these very unstable times,” Fry said.
As the shutdown enters its third week, many local districts hope to implement “planned instruction” by way of online/digital opportunities. But to do that they need to make sure all students have access to technology.
Christina Spielbauer is superintendent of the Carlisle Area School District, which tends to have a more transient population than other districts in the county. The district serves the county seat, which is the host community of many service agencies that assist needy families.
An integral part of Carlisle’s plan will be a technology deployment strategy to make sure that devices are distributed throughout the student population, Spielbauer said on Thursday. “We’re still trying to figure that out.”
One facet of this strategy would be to work with partner organizations that already serve the transient population such as Community CARES and Safe Harbor, she said.
Carlisle wants to implement a comprehensive plan that incorporates “planned instruction” across the whole curriculum, including all core subjects and electives, Spielbauer said. “We are trying to build upon systems the district already has in place.”
Teachers already make use of learning management platforms to communicate with students and to develop course content through blogs, video conferences and recorded lessons, Spielbauer said.
One-to-one a help
In addition, districts like Carlisle and Big Spring have a one-to-one system in place where each student has access to a district-owned device during the school day. Under this system, high school students can take their laptop computers home while middle school and elementary school students use devices that stay within each school building.
Carlisle would have to include in its plan a way to distribute devices already in school buildings to homebound students. Prior to the shutdown, Fry gave his principals the authorization to distribute devices to all students in grades 3-8 on their last day before the closure. The continuity plan for Big Spring would have to address how students in grades K-2 would have access to technology during an extended shutdown.
This past week, South Middleton School District asked its families to complete an online technology access survey so that administrators could have information on how to tailor a plan to meet community needs. The survey asked families to provide an email address, list the name, school building and grade level of each child attending school; and whether each student has access to a desktop or laptop computer, tablet or smartphone for use for school work.
As of Thursday, district administrators were analyzing the survey results while reaching out to those families that had not completed the online form, said Jesse White, Yellow Breeches Middle School principal. White is serving as a substitute to Superintendent Matthew Strine who is out on medical leave until Monday for an unspecified condition other than the coronavirus.
“As an administrative team, we have met and discussed what the continuity plan will be,” White said. “At this point, the plan is to continue to have enrichment and review exercises for students until the closure ends in early April. If the closure extends beyond that, the plan is to have the district switch to a different format until students are allowed back into the buildings.”
One important step in the process is to have as much information as possible on the level of access students have to technology at home, White said. The district would rather work from a complete list, not a partial list of families, he said. South Middleton is also waiting on a template the state Education Department will send to districts to help them outline their plans.
South Middleton School District has a one-to-one system in Boiling Springs High School where students are allowed to take their laptops home. There are computers in the middle school for each student and a variety of devices available at the elementary schools for students to use during classroom instruction.
The continuity plan for South Middleton will need to include a strategy on distributing computers at the middle school to students at home while giving the younger students access to technology and/or instructional materials. “The biggest thing to overcome is this massive change in education because of COVID-19,” White said.
Like Carlisle, teachers in Big Spring and South Middleton already use a variety of virtual platforms to communicate with students and to develop content. Fry is confident Big Spring could post something on its website early next week explaining how it will switch to a “planned instruction” format if the mandated closure extends beyond early April.
Since mid-March, Big Spring has had support programs in place that enable families to pick up hard copies of instructional materials and to drop-off devices for repair by the district technology department. In addition, Big Spring conducts an annual survey of technology in district households. As of this year, 93% of Big Spring families have access to a device at home while 90% of families have reliable uninterrupted internet service.
Other districts
To prepare for an extended closure, Mechanicsburg Area School District sent an email to families this week informing them that if a child needs technology, the family could contact the district and arrange for the pickup of a loaner device on March 27. The district also posted a list of local companies that provide Wi-Fi services families could use to allow their children to access online instruction if and when the continuity plan is implemented.
Meanwhile, Cumberland Valley School District is making a push to implement planned instruction through online virtual learning as early as April 9, the earliest date students could return to schools under the recent directive by Wolf.
In a video posted on its website, Superintendent David Christopher called this transition an enormous leap for Cumberland Valley. “We are not a one-to-one school district,” Christopher said. “It’s going to take us a little bit of time to pivot and provide quality instruction online. I feel confident in saying that by April 6, we will be able to put together something that works for our student body and works for our teaching staff.”
The mandated closure extends to April 6, with April 7 being the first day teachers and staff could return to school buildings. That is subject to change.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
