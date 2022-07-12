Crews at construction site encounter difficult conditions at Mooreland Elementary in Carlisle

Carlisle Area School Board may vote July 21 on a $58,800 change order to remove large boulders and unsuitable soil from beneath the Mooreland Elementary School construction site.

Work is underway on enclosing and converting the school’s front porch into a more secure entrance and reconfiguring the building interior to create more office space.

The board in December set the maximum project budget at $2.52 million including a contingency fund to cover any unanticipated expenses.

Lobar Construction Services Inc. of Dillsburg is the prime contractor.

On June 15, Senior Project Manager Michael Kistler issued a memo to district administrators outlining the reasons for the change order.

“Upon excavation of footings, we encountered saturated existing soils, as well as large boulders in the proximity of the new addition,” Kistler said. “Upon review with the geotechnical consultant and their engineering staff, it was recommended that all rock and unsuitable soils be removed to a minimum of 12” [inches] below footer bottom and brought back to elevation with 2a modified stone.

“The footer trenches could not hold their shape due to the unstable soil conditions,” Kistler wrote. “All footers needed to be formed with lumber instead of earthen forms as typically intended.”

The geotechnical consultant also said the excavated soil was unacceptable as building backfill requiring the use of modified stone brought onto the site, Kistler said.

The following items went beyond the original contracted scope of work:

• Additional excavation labor

• Additional excavation fuel and equipment

• Additional labor and equipment to break rock down to manageable size

• All labor to load and transport the rock and unsuitable soil off the project site

• Additional labor and materials to form all concrete footings

• The modified stone needed for the change order

• Two additional clean full dumpsters

In light of the change order, finance committee chairman Bruce Clash asked Karisa Lehman, district director of facilities, for an update on the project construction timeline.

“We’re on track to be ready by the start of the school year,” Lehman said.

The first day of class is scheduled for Aug. 22.