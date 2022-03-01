COVID test site on South Middleton School District school campus closes due to lack of need

The modular office unit that once housed a COVID-19 test site could be removed from the main campus of the South Middleton School District as early as this week, supervisor of buildings and grounds Ryan Frey said Monday.

“This morning, I went out to disable the electric,” he told members of the school board’s safety and security committee. “We finished cleaning it out. We removed the desk and filing cabinet.”

The district provided the furniture for the unit that served as a collection point for samples from Jan. 11 to Feb. 18. On that day, director of student services Alex Smith issued an advisory to South Middleton families that the district will no longer be offering the test site on campus due to evidence of a lack of need.

“Mirroring what’s occurring at the national and state levels, COVID cases in our area have drastically decreased over the past two weeks,” Smith said. “Consequently, the number of individuals who need COVID testing has also declined. Looking at the big picture, I see this as an encouraging sign.”

The test site was operated by EMS Medical Management of Schwenksville, Montgomery County, which reported weekly testing totals in the single digits on Feb. 11 and Feb. 18, Smith said. “This is an extreme drop from a weekly average of 30 to 40 individuals, when the site first opened.”

In December, school board members approved an agreement with EMS Medical Management to provide on-site personnel to collect samples for rapid and PCR tests. Weeks later, on Jan. 10, the board approved a lease with Mobile Mini Storage Solutions of Etters, York County, for the modular unit which was placed next to the district maintenance building across from Boiling Springs High School. Samples collected from the campus site were sent to Criterion Chemistries, a lab in Alabama.

“I called the company to schedule them to pick it up in a timely manner,” Frey told committee members. “I’m hoping they pick it up this week, but it could be early next week.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.