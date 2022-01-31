COVID test site on district campus used by students and staff members

In the first five days of its operation, 20 to 30 people have used the COVID-19 test site on the South Middleton School District campus, director of student services Alex Smith said Friday morning.

They have been a mix of district staff members and students as young as elementary school-age accompanied by parents, Smith said. Due to privacy restrictions, he had no data on how many have tested positive.

Located next to the district maintenance building, the site is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It consists of a modular office unit that houses medical personnel who come out to parked vehicles to collect samples that are sent to Criterion Chemistries, a lab in Alabama.

Test site employees monitor vehicles in three designated parking spaces, Smith said. Each staff member or parent is given a release form to sign and is asked to provide insurance information.

In December, school board members approved an agreement with EMS Medical Management of Schwenksville, Montgomery County, to provide the on-site personnel to collect samples for rapid and PCR tests.

Weeks later, on Jan. 10, the board approved a lease with Mobile Mini Storage Solutions of Etters, York County, for the modular unit.

The unit was set up and ready for use on Jan. 11, its first day in operation. Since then, the site was open on Jan. 13, 18, 20 and 26. It was also open Friday, but no updated data on use counts was available.

“We did get feedback that staff members and students appreciate the availability of this site,” Smith said. “It has been efficient. They have gotten the results back in sufficient time.

“It’s just another service our district is providing to the community,” he said. “It’s nice to know that it will give our community peace of mind.”

On the downside, the same labor shortage issues that have affected other segments of society are impacting the ability of EMS Medical to schedule a consistent staff to man the site, Smith said. “We are making it work regardless of the instability. The coordinator that I have been working with at EMS Medical has been doing an excellent job of communicating that to me.”

For its first two weeks, the test site operated on a two-day cycle of Tuesday and Thursday. The intent all along was for the service to switch over to a three-day cycle of Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The first day of the switchover was Jan. 24, but the site was closed because EMS Medical could not find a substitute to replace an employee who called off from work, Smith said.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.