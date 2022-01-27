COVID surge shuts down in-person instruction at LeTort, North Dickinson elementary schools

A surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted the Carlisle Area School District to close two additional elementary schools.

The rate of positive cases within the past 14 days has moved both the LeTort and North Dickinson buildings over the 5% threshold for closure as designated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, acting Superintendent Patricia Sanker said.

This is the third such closure in as many days for the district. In an advisory Tuesday, Sanker announced that the Mount Holly Springs Elementary School will be closed through Friday due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

This was followed Wednesday by a second notice advising families that the LeTort building will be closed through Friday. A third advisory was then posted Thursday afternoon regarding the closure of the North Dickinson building Friday into Monday.

The current plan is to reopen the Mount Holly and LeTort schools for in-person learning on Monday and the North Dickinson school for in-person instruction on Tuesday.

In each case, the district is adhering to DOH guidelines on building closures resulting from an increase in active student and staff cases, information from contact tracing and the level of community spread, Sanker said. "All other schools will remain open."

At all three buildings, the principal and/or classroom teacher will communicate the learning plan for students on the closure days.

