COVID surge shuts down in-person instruction at LeTort Elementary School in Carlisle

A surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted the Carlisle Area School District to close LeTort Elementary School through Friday.

The rate of positive cases within the past 14 days has moved the building over the 5% threshold for closure as designated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, acting Superintendent Patricia Sanker said Wednesday.

“As a result of the increase in active student and staff cases, information from contact tracing, and the level of community spread, the district will adhere to DOH guidelines and close [the] school tomorrow, Jan. 27 ... and Friday,” Sanker said.

This is the second such closure in as many days for the district. In an advisory Tuesday, Sanker announced that the Mount Holly Springs Elementary School will be closed through Friday due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“All other district schools will remain open,” Sanker said Wednesday. The district plans to reopen the Mount Holly Springs and LeTort schools for in-person learning on Monday, she said.

At both schools, the building principal and/or classroom teacher will communicate the learning plan for students on the closure days.

