COVID surge closes Mount Holly Springs Elementary School

A surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted the Carlisle Area School District to close the Mount Holly Springs Elementary School through Friday.

The rate of positive cases within the past 14 days has moved the building over the 5% threshold for closure as designated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Acting Superintendent Patricia Sanker said Tuesday.

“As a result of the increase in active student and staff cases, information from contact tracing, and the level of community spread, the District will adhere to DoH guidelines and close [the] school ... through and including Friday,” Sanker said. “All other schools will remain open. The current plan is to reopen Mount Holly Springs Elementary School for in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 31.”

Sanker advised parents that the building principal and/or classroom teacher will communicate the specific learning plan for students on the closure days.

