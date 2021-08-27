 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID cases reported in three Cumberland County school districts this week
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

COVID cases reported in three Cumberland County school districts this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carlisle Area School District

Pictured is the entryway to Carlisle High School on West Penn Street.

 Sentinel file

[NFA] Protests and more mandates: Masks have become a divisive issue, often splitting the country along political lines, despite near universal agreement among health experts that they can limit the spread of the virus. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Three Cumberland County school districts have reported cases of COVID-19 since the start of the school year.

Carlisle Area School District, which started school Monday, has reported three cases at the high school and one case each at Mooreland and Mount Holly Elementary schools. Masks are required for staff, students and visitors indoors and on buses in the district.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In data reported through Aug. 23, Shippensburg Area School District, which opened Aug. 19, has reported three cases in its senior high school and two cases at the middle school. One of the middle school cases is a student and the other is an adult.

Shippenburg does not report cases that have not had contact in school due to virtual learning or school breaks. Masks are required for students and staff while indoors and on school buses.

South Middleton School District opened Wednesday and has reported one case at Yellow Breeches Middle School. Masks are required for students and staff at all times in district facilities and on buses.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Grocery shortage? Some shoppers are having trouble finding items on their list

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News