COVID cases reported in three Cumberland County school districts this week

Three Cumberland County school districts have reported cases of COVID-19 since the start of the school year.

Carlisle Area School District, which started school Monday, has reported three cases at the high school and one case each at Mooreland and Mount Holly Elementary schools. Masks are required for staff, students and visitors indoors and on buses in the district.

In data reported through Aug. 23, Shippensburg Area School District, which opened Aug. 19, has reported three cases in its senior high school and two cases at the middle school. One of the middle school cases is a student and the other is an adult.

Shippenburg does not report cases that have not had contact in school due to virtual learning or school breaks. Masks are required for students and staff while indoors and on school buses.

South Middleton School District opened Wednesday and has reported one case at Yellow Breeches Middle School. Masks are required for students and staff at all times in district facilities and on buses.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com.

