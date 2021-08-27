COVID cases reported in three Cumberland County school districts this week

Three Cumberland County school districts have reported cases of COVID-19 since the start of the school year.
Carlisle Area School District, which started school Monday, has reported three cases at the high school and one case each at Mooreland and Mount Holly Elementary schools. Masks are required for staff, students and visitors indoors and on buses in the district.
In data reported through Aug. 23, Shippensburg Area School District, which opened Aug. 19, has reported three cases in its senior high school and two cases at the middle school. One of the middle school cases is a student and the other is an adult.
Shippenburg does not report cases that have not had contact in school due to virtual learning or school breaks. Masks are required for students and staff while indoors and on school buses.
South Middleton School District opened Wednesday and has reported one case at Yellow Breeches Middle School. Masks are required for students and staff at all times in district facilities and on buses.
COVID-19 mask policies for Sentinel area school districts
Big Spring School District
First day of classes: Aug. 31
Mask policy: As of Aug. 20, masks are required for students, staff, and visitors when inside a school building, but students may remove their mask when sitting at a desk. When outside a building, face masks will be optional. Thermal scanning will continue to take place at the start of every school day for students and staff.
District statement: "As the district works to ensure a safe learning environment for our students, key data sets including the level of community transmission (incidence rate, case counts, positivity rates, etc.) will continue to inform the district’s decisions. These data sets are reviewed at multiple levels including building, district, ZIP code, county, regional, and statewide analyses." — Superintendent Kevin C. Roberts Jr., Aug. 20
Carlisle Area School District
First day of classes: Aug. 23
Mask policy: Masks are required for staff, students and visitors indoors and on buses/vans starting Aug. 9.
District Statement: “Our top priority moving into the 2021-2022 school year is to keep our students and staff in school five-days-a-week as long as we possibly can. That’s our goal and top priority. Research has shown that wearing masks is a strong mitigation strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19.” — Superintendent Christina Spielbauer in early August
Cumberland Valley School District
First day of classes: Aug. 31
Mask policy: Masks are optional for staff and students unless Cumberland County moves into the high spread category on the state's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (updated weekly), at which point masks become mandatory until two weeks after the county moves back below high spread.
District statement: "Cumberland County’s current level of spread of COVID-19 is in the 'substantial' level as defined by the CDC using the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard. Unfortunately, case counts continue to increase, but at this time, based on the recommended Health and Safety Plan, masks would continue to be optional for the next week. Should we move into 'high' spread, the updated Health and Safety plan would move masks to 'required' for the following week, and masks would continue to be required after we had moved below the threshold for 'high' spread for two weeks with a declining trend." — Superintendent David Christopher, Aug. 20
Mechanicsburg Area School District
First day of classes: School opens with a “staggered start” from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2
Mask policy: As of Aug. 20, masks are optional. The district's health and safety plan reads: "The extent to which face coverings will be utilized will be based on requirements and guidance from the CDC, PADOH, PDE, and local health officials.”
District statement: "In my 30 years in education, I think this is the toughest decision that I’ve ever been involved in. My goal as superintendent is to keep our doors open. We have to recognize that there is a sharp split in our community (regarding this matter), but what it comes down to that we all care about our kids. My recommendation is that we start the school year with masks as optional.” — Superintendent Mark Leidy, Aug. 11
South Middleton School District
First day of classes: Aug. 25
Mask policy: As of Aug. 16 all teachers and students must wear masks at all times in facilities and on buses. The vote for the mask mandate was 8-1. This is a change from what the board considered two weeks ago, and the change comes based on the delta-related surge.
District statement: The final argument from the majority of the school board at an Aug. 16 meeting was that the district’s primary goal is consistency and continuity of education, and that universal masking is a way to cut down on the number of students whose year will be fractured by COVID-19 scares and quarantines.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.