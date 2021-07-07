COVID-19 had some influence over summer school offerings

At the middle and high school levels, the district operated under a hybrid model for the first portion of the year where students alternated between two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning. The scope of in-person instruction was doubled to four days a week for secondary students who were struggling.

In April, Cumberland Valley switched to a different model where middle and high school students had in-person instruction four days a week. This was increased to five days a week for struggling students.

This approach kept learning loss to a minimum among Cumberland Valley students, Milbrand said. “The ultimate kudos need to go to our teachers who day-in and day-out worker harder than they ever did before to meet the needs of our students. As we look at the summer, we are preparing for a normal return to school that would be putting into place all of our typical interventions for students, data analysis and tiered instructional strategies.”

Cumberland Valley School District plans to use a portion of its COVID relief funds to examine all tiers of its curriculum programming over the next couple years.

South Middleton School District