COVID-19 had some influence over summer school offerings

School districts last summer set in motion strategies to head off anticipated learning loss due to COVID-19.
Groundwork started over a year ago is now shaping the way local districts offer summer school to those students most in need of remediation.
Big Spring School District
“Our work with the impact of the pandemic started back when the pandemic hit,” said Kevin Roberts, assistant superintendent of the Big Spring School District.
Knowing that classroom time would be at a premium, the first step in the planning was to identify and prioritize the most critical content in the curriculum.
Teams of teachers worked with the director of curriculum and instruction to map out a focus on the most necessary skills and knowledge in each course, Roberts said.
That began soon after the lockdown started in mid-March 2020 and continued into April/May 2020. This resulted in a foundation that was carried over into the 2020-21 academic year.
Big Spring also used assessment tests to identify students who were struggling with courses in the hybrid model of alternating in-school and remote instruction.
“We had built-in times throughout the school day to support those students,” Roberts said. The elementary and middle school program was called WIN, short for What I Need, while high school remediation took place during the flex period that was scheduled in the middle of the day.
Assessments taken at the elementary school level identified pre-second and pre-third grade students as those most in need of additional support over the summer to develop early literacy skills.
“We have designed a program where 75 of those students will come into the building and engage in experiences to boost those skills to make sure they are ready for the second or third grade,” Roberts said.
Set to run the entire month of July, the program will provide students with transportation and meals and parents with opportunities to engage in their child’s education.
The program this summer is an enhancement over past summer schools. “We typically offer a half-day program,” Roberts said. “This is a full-day program, roughly 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., very focused on literacy skills.”
To keep it fun and interesting, the teachers have organized the lessons into theme-based outdoor activities that integrate movement.
Middle school students in need of support had until June 30 to complete activities around five core concepts within each class that they were struggling with.
“The teacher specific to that student tailors a pathway for them to work through,” Roberts said. “Those students are able to bring any gaps they had this year, so they can be successful next year.”
Meanwhile, summer school for high school students takes the form of credit recovery program that runs from mid-June through early August.
Because Big Spring is using federal COVID relief funds to offset the costs, programs this summer are offered free to district families. Roberts expects the enhanced summer programs to be available over multiple years.
Carlisle Area School District
The Thundering Herd Summer Learning Program is a new offering slated to serve about 150 elementary school students in the Carlisle Area School District.
Its goal is to provide support and remediation to students experiencing the most significant academic risk factors from the past year, said Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction. The ability of the district to offer students free meals and transportation helped to push enrollment past expectations, he said.
Ten teachers and two administrators are involved in the program, which started on June 17 and continues for five weeks through late July.
Over that period, summer school classes are being offered to 130 high school and 50 middle school students who have failed courses and need support to close a learning gap before next school year. Eleven teachers and four administrators are involved in implementing the secondary school program.
At the elementary level, there is in-person instruction for each grade or grade band with the emphasis on math and English language arts. At the secondary level, instruction is part in-person part online course content with teachers serving as course facilities, tutors and mentors.
As with Big Spring, Carlisle is using a portion of its COVID relief funds to offer the summer programs free of charge to district families.
By the end of the academic year, nearly 2,000 credit recovery submissions were processed by almost 100% of Carlisle High School teachers, Gogoj said. “There’s a lot of work that goes into creating those opportunities for students. Everyone really pulled together to make this happen.”
Cumberland Valley School District
Meanwhile, Cumberland Valley School District is offering a summer reading program for targeted students similar in scope and enrollment to prior years, said Gregory Milbrand, assistant superintendent in charge of elementary education. The district anticipates only minimal learning loss due to the pandemic, he said.
For much of the year, elementary school students attended in-person classroom instruction five days a week. “Our class sizes were smaller than they have ever been before,” Milbrand said. “We capped our class sizes at 20, which really allowed teachers to provide solid instruction.” Cumberland Valley also operated a virtual academy that provided synchronous instruction by district teachers.
At the middle and high school levels, the district operated under a hybrid model for the first portion of the year where students alternated between two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning. The scope of in-person instruction was doubled to four days a week for secondary students who were struggling.
In April, Cumberland Valley switched to a different model where middle and high school students had in-person instruction four days a week. This was increased to five days a week for struggling students.
This approach kept learning loss to a minimum among Cumberland Valley students, Milbrand said. “The ultimate kudos need to go to our teachers who day-in and day-out worker harder than they ever did before to meet the needs of our students. As we look at the summer, we are preparing for a normal return to school that would be putting into place all of our typical interventions for students, data analysis and tiered instructional strategies.”
Cumberland Valley School District plans to use a portion of its COVID relief funds to examine all tiers of its curriculum programming over the next couple years.
South Middleton School District
Like Cumberland Valley, the summer school program offered by the South Middleton School District is not much different than that of prior years. “We really worked to address learning loss during the school year,” Superintendent Matthew Strine said. “There are not any major changes.
“We feel that our kids fared pretty well considering the circumstances,” Strine said. “The whole time, we had K-5 operating five days a week.” He credited the school board and its summer 2020 decision to hire additional staff with the success of this approach to preventing learning loss.
As with other districts, South Middleton operated a hybrid system in the secondary grades that shifted from two to four days of in-person instruction a week in April. The students that were struggling were allowed to come in four days a week when the hybrid model was in effect and five days a week after the shift took place.
Meanwhile, South Middleton had a credit recovery program running concurrently with the second semester of the school year that enabled high school students to retake a failed course in a different format with a different teacher while maintaining their regular course load.
“I’m appreciative of the hard work that our teachers have put in. ... The individual attention that they gave each child,” Strine said. Looking forward, South Middleton School District plans to use a portion of its COVID relief funds to complete curriculum mapping to improve the efficiency of its programs.
