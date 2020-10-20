COVID-19 case forces quarantine of extracurricular activity at Boiling Springs High School

South Middleton School District announced Monday that an extracurricular activity has been quarantined as a result of a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 involving a Boiling Springs High School student.
Citing privacy concerns, Superintendent Matthew Strine did not specify what extracurricular activity was quarantined, saying it could give away the student’s identity.
Support Local Journalism
“Students and adults who must quarantine have already been notified,” Strine wrote in an advisory posted Monday on the district website. “All impacted students and adults will return to school and activities on Wednesday, Oct. 28.” The number of students and adults was not mentioned in the advisory.
The student who tested positive has not attended classes since Wednesday, Oct. 7, Strine said. “Therefore, the concern of in-school transmission is low for the student body at Boiling Springs High School.
“Our administrative team has worked with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Cumberland County Public Safety to efficiently and effectively respond to this situation,” Strine said. “Although the general student body of Boiling Springs High School has a low concern for in-school transmission, an extracurricular activity has been quarantined as a result of this confirmed, positive COVID case.”
The COVID-positive student has a sibling in the school district who tested negative for the virus. In accordance with the health and safety plan, all building areas impacted by this case are being intensively cleaned. No other district schools are affected.
“I will continue to keep you informed as we move through future incidents of this pandemic and inform you of our response to each,” Strine said.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.