Coronavirus cases cause more Cumberland County schools to shut down for November

All South Middleton schools and two Cumberland Valley schools are closing through next week because of COVID-19 cases, the districts announced Thursday.
Due to the number of increasing COVID-19 cases at its schools, South Middleton School District on Thursday said its schools will be closed for face-to-face learning until Dec. 1.
Superintendent Matthew Strine said, at this point, the district has many confirmed COVID-19 cases, with potentially more cases on the horizon as they await results. W.G. Rice Elementary School has two confirmed positives with nine students out due to a family member positive, and Iron Forge Elementary School has three confirmed positives with 13 students out due to family members.
Yellow Breeches Middle School has two confirmed positives and 13 students out due to family positives, and Boiling Springs High School has six confirmed positives.
Both elementary schools and the middle school were closed Thursday and Friday for intensive cleaning. The high school was closed previously due to increasing cases there, and students were already told to move to remote learning through Dec. 1.
“The closure of our buildings is a preventative measure due to the confirmed, positive cases and the impact that these cases have had on our adult employees who now must quarantine,” Strine said in a letter to parents. “In addition to the positive cases, we are lacking the staff in some areas to efficiently, effectively, and safely run our school buildings.”
Support Local Journalism
Cumberland Valley School District on Thursday announced that Cumberland Valley High School and Green Ridge Elementary School would close through Nov. 30.
Students at both schools will transition to remote learning beginning Friday.
The announcements came after one student at each school tested positive for COVID-19.
In letters sent to parents that were posted to the district website, Superintendent David Christopher said the closures would allow the buildings undergo thorough cleaning and would give sufficient time for adequate contact tracing.
Christopher wrote that the high school had multiple cases of COVID-19 during the past two weeks and that the student was a member of a sports team so the entire team will now be quarantined.
The Green Ridge Elementary case was the second in as many weeks. Christopher said extra precautions were being taken in this case due to possible exposure due to child care and other issues.
Watch Now: Learn more about COVID-19
From best mask-cleaning practices to whether it's safe to work out in a gym during the pandemic, watch these videos to answer all your COVID-19 questions.
The fashion accessory of the summer is certainly cloth facemask coverings especially since many places, businesses, and states require it due …
The CDC has announced new guidelines for the selection, cleaning and wearing of face masks.
Wearing a mask helps stop the spread of the coronavirus, but what do you say to a friend who refuses to wear one?
Many gyms across the country are starting to reopen. Here are some tips to stay safe in gyms during the global pandemic.
Suggestions for self-protection and protecting others during air travel in the age of COVID-19.
As cinemas struggle to turn a profit during the pandemic, drive-in theaters have gained popularity in 2020.
When assessing a nation’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, data is key. President Trump insists the numbers the media and the world shoul…
In the midst of a global pandemic, many are questioning the need for a flu shot. Dr. Fauci answers questions and gives tips on the flu shot.
Flu season is approaching and everyone is looking to stay healthy. Accuweather's Dexter Henry explores how to detect different illnesses this fall.
World leaders who have contracted the novel coronavirus throughout 2020.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.