Coronavirus cases cause more Cumberland County schools to shut down for November

All South Middleton schools and two Cumberland Valley schools are closing through next week because of COVID-19 cases, the districts announced Thursday.

Due to the number of increasing COVID-19 cases at its schools, South Middleton School District on Thursday said its schools will be closed for face-to-face learning until Dec. 1.

Superintendent Matthew Strine said, at this point, the district has many confirmed COVID-19 cases, with potentially more cases on the horizon as they await results. W.G. Rice Elementary School has two confirmed positives with nine students out due to a family member positive, and Iron Forge Elementary School has three confirmed positives with 13 students out due to family members.

Yellow Breeches Middle School has two confirmed positives and 13 students out due to family positives, and Boiling Springs High School has six confirmed positives.

Both elementary schools and the middle school were closed Thursday and Friday for intensive cleaning. The high school was closed previously due to increasing cases there, and students were already told to move to remote learning through Dec. 1.