Coronavirus aftereffects enter into discussion as South Middleton School Board approves track and turf contracts

Potential coronavirus aftereffects were part of the discussion leading up to the South Middleton School Board approving two contracts on Monday associated with the $960,151 track and turf replacement project at the Boiling Springs High School Stadium.
The concern focused on how disruptions caused by the pandemic could affect the final project bottom-line along with the goal of a quick turnaround in completing the work before the start of high school football in August.
Shutdowns caused by the effort to control the spread of the disease could disrupt other projects being done by the contractors and ultimately affect the timing of the Boiling Springs High School stadium renovations, board president Liz Knouse said. She added that construction costs typically go up when there are major disruptions in the economy.
The board Monday awarded $571,240 in contracts for turf replacement work to Sprinturf of Daniel Island, South Carolina, and $388,911 in contracts for track replacement work to Nagle Athletic Surfaces Inc., of East Syracuse, New York. Both contracts list a project start date of June 8 – the Monday after high school graduation – and a deadline for substantial completion of Aug. 17.
The contract terms specify that the turf replacement phase of the project should be completed by June 27, which is also the start date of the track replacement phase. There is a clause in each contract allowing the district to claim $250 per day in liquidated damages should one or both contractors fail to meet the specified deadlines.
South Middleton School District is willing to work with both contractors to contain the costs and adjust the schedule if necessary in response to disruptions caused by the pandemic, Knouse said. Suggestions included having the contractors work at night under the stadium lights and splitting up the work so that one phase is completed this summer and the other phase sometime in the future.
One priority of the board is to return the district and its students to a state of normalcy as soon as possible, Knouse said. She added one way to achieve that goal is to have the stadium ready for home football games, which tend to rally the community together.
The district closed the stadium to the public in late 2018 to limit wear and tear on the track and artificial turf field. The goal was to extend the life of the stadium complex for student athletes and physical education classes.
First installed in March 2009, the turf exceeded its life expectancy and deteriorated to the point where its monofilament fibers have thinned in places and broken away from the backing surface. The turf has also lost its cushioning effect and now barely meets the standards for use by sports teams.
Turf replacement will include removing the existing turf, grading the stone base back to its original engineered specifications and replacing the turf field and crumb rubber/sand base.
At 17 years old, the track has also exceeded its life expectancy. There are areas of major delamination where the top-most layer of rubberized surface material has degraded and separated from the underlying asphalt sub-base. Seams have also developed in the cold expansion joints of the track surface, allowing moisture to penetrate and breakdown the rubberized surface.
The consulting firm of Turf, Track & Court LLC of Hershey has recommended the district remove the track surface and mill down the top-most inch and a half of asphalt. The district should then resurface the track with an inch and a half of new asphalt and a fresh layer of rubberized material.
