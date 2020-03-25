Coronavirus aftereffects enter into discussion as South Middleton School Board approves track and turf contracts

South Middleton School District is willing to work with both contractors to contain the costs and adjust the schedule if necessary in response to disruptions caused by the pandemic, Knouse said. Suggestions included having the contractors work at night under the stadium lights and splitting up the work so that one phase is completed this summer and the other phase sometime in the future.

One priority of the board is to return the district and its students to a state of normalcy as soon as possible, Knouse said. She added one way to achieve that goal is to have the stadium ready for home football games, which tend to rally the community together.

The district closed the stadium to the public in late 2018 to limit wear and tear on the track and artificial turf field. The goal was to extend the life of the stadium complex for student athletes and physical education classes.

First installed in March 2009, the turf exceeded its life expectancy and deteriorated to the point where its monofilament fibers have thinned in places and broken away from the backing surface. The turf has also lost its cushioning effect and now barely meets the standards for use by sports teams.