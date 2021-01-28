Consultant reports progress on equity, inclusion and diversity plan at South Middleton School District

The page will include a statement on equity written by district Superintendent Matthew Strine. This statement lays the groundwork for the details that follow.

“It has to start from the top,” Sessoms told the curriculum committee. “If your leadership is aligned and behind this, it sets the standard for the whole district.”

From there, the webpage will include a broader equity statement based on feedback from the school board, district administrators, steering committee members and Boiling Springs High School alumni. The gist of the statement is in keeping with the district mission statement that sets as a goal “a safe and support environment that empowers all students to be lifelong learners and productive respectful citizens of our diverse and changing world.”

“That’s equality,” Sessoms said. “It’s talking about social justice.”

The question then is how to translate core beliefs into action.

One element of the plan already posted on the district website is agreed-upon definitions for diversity, inclusion and equity that serve as a foundation. Clear definitions guide curriculum, policies and practice, Sessoms said. “You can move from there.”

