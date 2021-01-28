 Skip to main content
Consultant reports progress on equity, inclusion and diversity plan at South Middleton School District
South Middleton Schools

Consultant reports progress on equity, inclusion and diversity plan at South Middleton School District

South Middleton School District

The entrance to South Middleton School District facilities in Boiling Springs.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Officials say progress has been made on a South Middleton School District plan to address racism and to incorporate greater diversity, equity and inclusion into district operations and the curriculum.

During a virtual meeting Tuesday, consultant Amber Sessoms briefed the school board curriculum committee on the details of the plan that may soon be posted on the district website.

The board in September agreed to pay Sessoms up to $15,000 this school year using funding approved through the Act 44 School Safety and Security Grant Program.

A certified school psychologist, Sessoms has 18 years of experience in education and mental health. She is the sole manager of Natural Inclination LLC, a consulting service in central Pennsylvania that went into operation in November 2019 to help youths, families, school leaders and organizations create safe and supportive learning and working environments.

Since being hired, Sessoms has met with a steering committee of teachers and administrators to assess the current state of the district and to develop a plan to address areas of concern.

Sessoms Tuesday reviewed a mock-up of a proposed district webpage that will outline key components of the plan to the public. The plan will include long-term goals going out years along with objectives to achieve prior to June 30, the end of the current school year.

The page will include a statement on equity written by district Superintendent Matthew Strine. This statement lays the groundwork for the details that follow.

“It has to start from the top,” Sessoms told the curriculum committee. “If your leadership is aligned and behind this, it sets the standard for the whole district.”

From there, the webpage will include a broader equity statement based on feedback from the school board, district administrators, steering committee members and Boiling Springs High School alumni. The gist of the statement is in keeping with the district mission statement that sets as a goal “a safe and support environment that empowers all students to be lifelong learners and productive respectful citizens of our diverse and changing world.”

“That’s equality,” Sessoms said. “It’s talking about social justice.”

The question then is how to translate core beliefs into action.

One element of the plan already posted on the district website is agreed-upon definitions for diversity, inclusion and equity that serve as a foundation. Clear definitions guide curriculum, policies and practice, Sessoms said. “You can move from there.”

Another element of the plan already posted is a list of steering committee members and their contact information. This feature serves as an opportunity for the public to offer positive and negative feedback on the process to address racism and to incorporate greater diversity, inclusion and equity in the district.

Much of the focus this year will be moving toward academic equity. This attempts to address the question of how teaching practices shape access and opportunity. Specific goals under academic equity include:

• Developing representative curriculum and activities

• Execute lessons to counter past effects of bias and discrimination

• Mitigate and/or identify cases of self-segregation

• Cultivate respectful staff and student interactions

Michael Freese, a social studies teacher at Boiling Springs High School, is on the steering committee. In a phone interview Monday, he said the committee is examining ways to enhance teacher training. “We are still in the early stages of the process,” Freese said. “I do feel that the meetings have been productive and worthwhile.”

Social injustice and systemic racism have been brought to the forefront across the country by the killings of black people by police officers. One result of the national debate has been a push by advocates to have school districts reexamine the way they deliver curriculum and instruction.

Last year, Jacob Rob and Slater Ward-Diorio outlined a process for the South Middleton School District to promote diversity and address racism. Both men are 2017 graduates of Boiling Springs High School and are seniors at Princeton University and Syracuse University, respectively. One outgrowth of the letter was the initiative to hire Sessoms as a consultant to help the district.

“They did interview me prior to writing their letter,” Freese said of the two graduates. “I commend them for bringing it to the forefront to make change go faster. They did a really nice job of organizing a rather large group of students to come and talk and tell their stories, their firsthand accounts of what they saw and experienced as minority students [of the district].”

Such testimonials improve awareness of the issues and can lead to improvements to the curriculum, Freese said.

Next year, the district plans to offer a half-credit English elective course in social justice at the high school.

Amber Sessoms

Amber Sessoms

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

“It has to start from the top. If your leadership is aligned and behind this, it sets the standard for the whole district.”

— consultant Amber Sessoms

