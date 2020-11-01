Consultant recommends South Middleton add classrooms to middle school

The board facilities committee held a meeting Monday during which Straub suggested his firm work with district administrators on a report expected in January or February that would include cost projections, scopes of work and a suggested timeline that prioritizes the recommendations included in the study.

Any groundwork should involve Brad Remig, the district’s financial consultant, Straub said. He said the district should also take a closer look at enrollment projections given the number of recent housing starts within the township.

There were three options mentioned Monday for a possible classroom addition at Yellow Breeches. Those options include a four-classroom expansion, a six-classroom expansion and a 10-classroom expansion. The report this winter will include cost estimates on each configuration in relation to other projects brought up in the feasibility study.

South Middleton School District has not had a detailed review of its facilities since 2011. In his capacity as an administrator, Gump has been developing and adjusting a five-year plan based on the work of prior buildings and grounds directors. The study came up during discussions on how to format the five-year plan so that the school board could set aside funds in anticipation of future construction, repairs, renovations, purchases and upgrades.