Consultant recommends South Middleton add classrooms to middle school

A consulting firm has recommended the South Middleton School Board consider building a classroom addition onto the Yellow Breeches Middle School.
Earlier this year, the architectural firm of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates conducted a study as one step in a process toward helping the district develop a long-range fiscal plan.
That study looked at the state of district buildings and infrastructure along with census data and development trends within South Middleton Township that could impact enrollment projections. The township and district share a common geography.
The design of the middle school included small group instruction rooms and other spaces intended to provide support to teachers. An analysis of the building found that many of these spaces have been repurposed as classrooms over the 20 years the school has been in operation, said Jeffrey Straub, a principal in the architectural firm.
Crabtree Rohrbaugh has recommended the board consider a classroom addition to allow the lost support spaces to revert back to the purpose intended in the design, Straub said.
Recently Straub met with Nicole Weber, district director of business and operations, and Zach Gump, district director of buildings and grounds, to discuss the next steps in formulating a five-year plan to address recommended projects at Yellow Breeches, Boiling Springs High School and W.G. Rice Elementary School.
The board facilities committee held a meeting Monday during which Straub suggested his firm work with district administrators on a report expected in January or February that would include cost projections, scopes of work and a suggested timeline that prioritizes the recommendations included in the study.
Any groundwork should involve Brad Remig, the district’s financial consultant, Straub said. He said the district should also take a closer look at enrollment projections given the number of recent housing starts within the township.
There were three options mentioned Monday for a possible classroom addition at Yellow Breeches. Those options include a four-classroom expansion, a six-classroom expansion and a 10-classroom expansion. The report this winter will include cost estimates on each configuration in relation to other projects brought up in the feasibility study.
South Middleton School District has not had a detailed review of its facilities since 2011. In his capacity as an administrator, Gump has been developing and adjusting a five-year plan based on the work of prior buildings and grounds directors. The study came up during discussions on how to format the five-year plan so that the school board could set aside funds in anticipation of future construction, repairs, renovations, purchases and upgrades.
The classroom addition could end up being part of a broader plan to renovate the middle school, which may include a roof replacement. “The roof is pushing over 20 years old,” Gump said. “It has gone beyond its life expectancy.”
This past summer, the district had a scan done of the roof that revealed a couple spots that needed to be resealed, Gump said. A roof contractor has offered an extended warranty that could buy the district some time while the board deliberates on the best course of action, he said.
The study also recommends the school board consider renovations to the high school including lockers, restrooms and upgrades to its mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Straub suggested the board also take a close look at the high school pool, which has been in operation without a major renovation for 44 years.
“We are looking at rolling these improvements into the current debt structure,” Weber told committee members Monday. She said the district is close to paying off a portion of its debt. One suggestion she had was to wrap new debt into the payment schedule while keeping the payments level.
The school board next spring may consider a proposal to refinance about $9 million in Series 2016 bonds. This fall, Brad Remig, director of public financial management, presented a refinancing option using tax-exempt bonds that could generate an upfront deposit of $482,994 that the district could put into its construction fund for long-term capital improvement projects.
