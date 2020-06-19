Concerns over unknowns accompany vote to approve Carlisle school budget

Equity issues

To further balance the budget, the board Thursday approved the use of $1.8 million from capital reserves to pay the debt service payment that is due on Sept. 1. Board members also decided to use $369,000 from the unassigned fund balance to close the remaining shortfall.

“An argument can be made that we should be sinking more into reserves but we’re already doing about $2.2 million,” Clash said Thursday. “That’s the largest chunk of reserves that we have used in my six years on the board.”

With so much uncertainty, the district needs to maintain as much of a reserve as possible to safeguard the future of its education programs, he said.

Though state lawmakers passed a budget that maintains level funding to public schools, state government is looking at a deficit of $2 billion to $3 billion, Clash said. “There’s just no guarantee that they will be able to sustain education even at level funding.”

In recent weeks, there have been renewed calls for social justice in the wake of the deaths of black men in police custody. Rick Coplen called on fellow board members and Carlisle area residents to advocate for change at the state and national level.

“I believe it’s time to do away with the fundamentally inequitable system of funding public education,” Coplen said. “Public education across America requires a focus on local property taxes. We all know what that means. In my opinion, that means that low-income areas struggle and suffer, middle-income areas like ourselves struggle and high-income areas thrive. That’s wrong. You can call it racism. You can call it classism. I call it strictly wrong. It’s short-sighted and self-defeating.”

