Concerns over unknowns accompany vote to approve Carlisle school budget

With all the uncertainty, Carlisle Area School District could use a new fortune-telling device.
“Our crystal ball is nearly broken,” school board member Brian Guillaume said Thursday. “If anybody has a warranty for said crystal ball, please let us know.”
His comment was a lighter moment during a serious discussion held after board members voted unanimously to adopt a nearly $87 million budget for 2020-21 that includes a 3% real estate tax increase.
Under the hike, property owners would pay $1,535.28 on every $100,000 of assessed property value or $44.71 more than in 2019-20. The tax rate will go from 14.9057 mills to 15.3528 mills.
Projecting revenues and expenditures can be a challenge during a normal budget cycle, but that is nothing compared to the dicey scenario school districts face this year in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.
State law requires school boards to adopt their final budgets by June 30, the day before the official July 1 start of the new fiscal year. This year, districts are working with incomplete information in a fluid situation while planning for the reopening of schools following a pandemic shutdown.
Guillaume cited transportation costs as one of the many unknowns that could impact 2020-21. Local school districts are grappling with the problem of how to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on school buses where it can be extremely difficult to socially distance students.
“This is a shot,” Guillaume said, referring to the budget he voted to approve. “This is the best we can come up with.”
Other board members were equally concerned.
“I’m supporting this budget knowing full well there are challenges we don’t know about that may require us to act during the year,” Deborah Sweaney said before voting for the budget. “This budget is the best we can do right now. There are so many unknowns.”
Perilous pivot
The pandemic has already demonstrated a flair for shock and awe. In early March, before the outbreak, Carlisle was looking at a projected deficit for next year of around $1.7 million. In only two months, this estimate more than doubled to a shortfall of $4.45 million due to the anticipated fallout from COVID-19 that includes a 20% loss of Earned Income Tax revenue of $1.8 million.
Board members on May 14 approved a preliminary version of the budget. At that time, finance committee chairman Bruce Clash said school districts across Pennsylvania were looking at a projected loss of $800 million to $1 billion in revenue next year with the prospect of even worse conditions in 2021-22. Since March, the COVID-19 crisis has caused declining economic metrics that took 18 months to three years to achieve during the Great Recession that started in 2008, Clash said.
Just as the mid-March shutdown of schools forced the district to pivot from face-to-face to online instruction, the sharp rise in the projected deficit forced Carlisle administrators to change their fiscal strategy. One constant between March and May was the recommended 3% tax increase, which is expected to generate about $1.43 million in additional revenue.
Administrators have also recommended that the board cut four support staff positions for an estimated savings of $238,000 and the equivalent of two full-time teacher positions for a savings of $160,000. Rather than resort to furloughs, the hope is that the district could cut the positions through attrition by not hiring replacements for staff members who resign or retire.
Beyond the cuts, administrators recommended a reduction in the proposed salary hike for Act 93 and support staff employees from 3.2% to 2% for a total savings of $142,465.
Act 93 employees are building principals, department chairs and higher-level central office administrators excluding Superintendent Christina Spielbauer and Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend. Spielbauer and Friend will not get a salary increase at all next year for a savings of about $10,000. Support staff employees include central office secretaries, building custodians and other maintenance staff.
The district could also save $300,000 next year from renegotiated contracts for commercial insurance, lawn care, copier service and accounting software.
Equity issues
To further balance the budget, the board Thursday approved the use of $1.8 million from capital reserves to pay the debt service payment that is due on Sept. 1. Board members also decided to use $369,000 from the unassigned fund balance to close the remaining shortfall.
“An argument can be made that we should be sinking more into reserves but we’re already doing about $2.2 million,” Clash said Thursday. “That’s the largest chunk of reserves that we have used in my six years on the board.”
With so much uncertainty, the district needs to maintain as much of a reserve as possible to safeguard the future of its education programs, he said.
Though state lawmakers passed a budget that maintains level funding to public schools, state government is looking at a deficit of $2 billion to $3 billion, Clash said. “There’s just no guarantee that they will be able to sustain education even at level funding.”
In recent weeks, there have been renewed calls for social justice in the wake of the deaths of black men in police custody. Rick Coplen called on fellow board members and Carlisle area residents to advocate for change at the state and national level.
“I believe it’s time to do away with the fundamentally inequitable system of funding public education,” Coplen said. “Public education across America requires a focus on local property taxes. We all know what that means. In my opinion, that means that low-income areas struggle and suffer, middle-income areas like ourselves struggle and high-income areas thrive. That’s wrong. You can call it racism. You can call it classism. I call it strictly wrong. It’s short-sighted and self-defeating.”
