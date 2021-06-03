Community to host parade for Big Spring Class of 2021

An event born of COVID-19 has potential to become an annual tradition for Big Spring High School graduates.
For the second year in a row, Big Spring School District has joined forces with Newville Borough to organize a parade for the graduating class.
All seniors in the Class of 2021 are invited to either drive their own vehicle or have an adult from their household drive them in the parade. They are encouraged to wear their caps and gowns and to decorate their vehicle however they want within the standards of school district policy.
“The parade last year was such a huge success for our community and our [2020] graduates that we wanted to offer it again to a group of seniors that had a very challenging last 16 months,” said Richard Fry, superintendent of Big Spring School District.
“The two classes most affected by the pandemic were last year’s senior class and this year’s senior class,” Fry said. “Our community wants to make sure they just have a fantastic send-off. It is something the district would have to decide on moving forward beyond the Class of 2021.”
Seniors who wish to participate in this year’s parade can start to gather at the Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds off Route 533 in North Newton Township around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Borough Manager Fred Potzer said. Vehicles will be lined up single file.
The parade will begin at 7 p.m. with a drive down Route 533 to Broad Street in the borough. The procession will cross Broad to Walnut Street and then follow Walnut to West Big Spring Avenue and then onto South High Street.
From there, the parade will go to the traffic signal and turn right onto East Main Street until it reaches the Mount Rock Road intersection. At that point, the parade will turn right onto Mount Rock Road to the high school campus where the vehicles will disperse.
The parade is rain or shine, Potzer said, adding that only a heavy downpour could cancel it. No parking signs will be posted along the parade route.
The idea for a graduation parade surfaced in April 2020 and was supported by Class of 2020 leaders. Very soon it had the backing of Potzer and Scott Penner, borough council president and dean of students at the high school.
For a week in the spring of 2020, Big Spring School District invited local residents to submit ideas and to rate the ideas of other participants on possible alternatives to a traditional graduation ceremony. This was done through the Thought Exchange social media survey platform.
About 505 local residents submitted 208 ideas that received 11,050 ratings. Having a parade for the graduates ranked high among those who logged on, which included about half of the Class of 2020.
Then as now, for the parade to happen, Newville Borough needed permission to close roads from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and from two adjoining townships. The fairgrounds are in North Newton Township while the high school campus is in West Pennsboro Township.
The borough also needed permission to use school resource officers who are employed by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Last year, the parade was organized in less than a month during the pandemic.
The plan is to carryover an idea from 2020 and set up stations at the town fountain and other strategic points along the parade route, Potzer said.
Each station will be equipped with a public address system and manned by high school faculty and staff members. As each senior passes a station, his or her name will be announced over the loudspeaker in an echo that carries to nearby spectators. Last year, this idea was implemented to encourage social distancing.
Now that COVID-19 conditions are more relaxed, the need for masking and social distancing is not as great so Potzer encourages residents to just have a good time while they show their support for the Class of 2021.
