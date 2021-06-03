Community to host parade for Big Spring Class of 2021

An event born of COVID-19 has potential to become an annual tradition for Big Spring High School graduates.

For the second year in a row, Big Spring School District has joined forces with Newville Borough to organize a parade for the graduating class.

All seniors in the Class of 2021 are invited to either drive their own vehicle or have an adult from their household drive them in the parade. They are encouraged to wear their caps and gowns and to decorate their vehicle however they want within the standards of school district policy.

“The parade last year was such a huge success for our community and our [2020] graduates that we wanted to offer it again to a group of seniors that had a very challenging last 16 months,” said Richard Fry, superintendent of Big Spring School District.

“The two classes most affected by the pandemic were last year’s senior class and this year’s senior class,” Fry said. “Our community wants to make sure they just have a fantastic send-off. It is something the district would have to decide on moving forward beyond the Class of 2021.”