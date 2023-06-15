As superintendent of Carlisle Area School District, Colleen Friend had to say some difficult words to parents in recent weeks.

All seven models for the future of K-8 education within the district involve the closure of at least one elementary school, along with the reconfiguration of the remaining elementary schools and both middle schools.

Any change to any building would probably require a redistricting of the attendance area from which each school draws students. Families often make a decision on where to live based on the proximity and sense of community of neighborhood schools.

Last month, Friend briefed school board members on seven models designed to head off anticipated enrollment growth, improve efficiencies and equalize class sizes across the buildings.

This roll-out of options was followed by four presentations Friend made to parents in recent weeks. She also spoke on June 2 during the first in a series of meetings planned for a committee tasked with narrowing the models to a final recommendation.

More than 95 people are on the committee, representing parents, grandparents, community members, school administrators and professional and support staff, Friend said last week.

Part of that first meeting was spent providing everyone with the same background information on the long-range strategy district administrators have been working on for about a decade.

“Within the last year, we have done a lot of digging into what models would be in the best interest of students and really optimize our school district,” Friend said. “We asked each committee member what they viewed as priorities and the criteria we should be using to narrow the models.”

Seven subcommittees were formed to review each model based on the criteria and then make a report to the whole committee when it meets again at 9 a.m. on June 26.

The goal of the next meeting is to prioritize the top five criteria and then eliminate some of the models, Friend said. Future meetings are scheduled for noon July 10, 9 a.m. July 31, noon Aug. 14 and noon Aug. 25.

The school board could review a recommendation as early as October. Construction of any new building would not take place until the conclusion of the 2023-24 school year, and implementation of the chosen model will not take place until the 2025-26 school year, at the earliest.

Meanwhile, administrators are asking committee members not to use social media, but let the district take the lead in handling publicity surrounding this decision-making process, Friend said. “We know it’s emotionally charged. Let the district frame and share one consistent voice.”

Public engagement is the right way to approach this, board member Rick Coplen said last week. “I strongly support the way you are doing it.”