Colleges, universities driving spikes in counties across Pa.

In the last two months, Pennsylvania officials have implemented limitations on bars and restaurants that are almost solely due to concern over one specific age group - young adults between 19 and 24 years old.
And health officials say they are buckling down to make sure the number of COVID-19 cases among these adults doesn't spiral out of control.
State officials in late July instituted capacity limitations on restaurants and closed bars that only sold alcohol after cases among younger adults started spiking in the Allegheny County and Philadelphia regions. Last week, the Wolf Administration said they are preparing to relax those capacity limitations - in favor of self-certification and enforcement - but also added a 10 p.m. curfew for alcohol sales that was laid directly at the feet of 19- to 24-year-old college students whom officials feared would avoid university crackdowns on on-campus parties and instead congregate at businesses in their communities.
Bars and restaurants have taken issue with these measures, but the numbers behind the fear show the concern isn't unwarranted.
"Where we've seen the biggest increases are in colleges and universities," Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Friday. "We have seen significant increases in terms of the 19 to 24 age group ... predominantly in college and university settings, although not exclusively."
In addition to the concern that the coronavirus may be spreading on campuses, leading to an outbreak, Levine said there is also the larger concern of how it could affect the communities where the campuses are located.
"Of course those colleges and universities are all in communities, and they are in counties, and they impact those communities and counties in terms of the spread of the virus," she said.
Cases climb
That train of thought is clearly illustrated by the counties with the highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in the state. Major metropolitan areas like Allegheny and Philadelphia counties are secondary to other counties with fewer populations but which are also home to a college or university.
Centre County has been a driving force in last week's increasing numbers, helping the state reach 900 to 1,000 new cases daily. According to the Department of Health's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, Centre County has a COVID-19 incidence rate of 255.5 cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent seven days of data (Sept. 4-10). That's compared to Cumberland County, which has an incidence rate of 29 cases over the last seven days, or Pennsylvania, which has an incidence rate of 39.1 cases.
The dashboard also reports that Centre County has seen an increase of 219 cases from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, compared to the week prior, with 9.2 percent of its tests coming back positive.
The majority of those cases are coming from Penn State University's University Park campus in State College. Penn State is one of the few universities that also commits to random testing, in addition to "on-demand" testing for COVID-19, though the on-demand testing results in most of the cases seen on campus.
Penn State reported on its website that while there were 17 cases from the middle to the end of August, University Park saw 285 positive cases (with 11 still awaiting results) from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, and another 260 cases (with 417 still awaiting results) last week. As of Friday afternoon, there were 132 students in isolation on campus and another 77 in quarantine on campus.
Almost all of the positive cases at Penn State are among students, though one employee at one of the campuses tested positive in an on-demand test, and six more tested positive in August among the pre-arrival tests.
Though Centre County is the most obvious example of how a college or university can affect a county's incidence rate of COVID-19, other counties are also seeing increasing numbers.
Columbia County has the second highest incidence rate with 82.5 cases per 100,000 residents. Columbia is home to Bloomsburg University, which has reported a cumulative count of 307 student cases and two employee cases from Aug. 19 to Sept. 9. Most of the cases were reported through the first week of September, with daily numbers ranging from 31 to 49 new cases. The number of new cases have since dropped to about 19 new positives every two days, and the university reported that of the students, 20 are isolating on-campus, 30 were off-campus, seven students have since gone home and 250 have recovered and completed their required isolation.
Montour County has the third highest incidence rate with 82.2 cases and is in the vicinity of Bloomsburg and Bucknell universities, though Bucknell has only reported 14 cumulative positives, two of which are students and currently considered "active" cases.
Chester County also has a high incidence rate of 71.3 and in the last week reported 159 more cases than the previous week. Chester County is home to both West Chester University and Widener University.
Though West Chester is offering remote learning with some hybrid in-person courses, the university reported it has had 56 off-campus students and three on-campus students test positive since Aug. 18, with numbers climbing to about 10 new positives nearly every two days last week.
Additionally, Widener University has reported 30 cases between Sept. 7 and Sept. 11 alone, with 23 of them being off-campus and seven on-campus. The university had 19 positive cases in August, and so far this month, it's reported 65 off-campus students and 16 on-campus students with COVID-19 positive tests.
Protecting communities
Because of the rising number of student cases, some universities and colleges are changing course.
Temple University on Sept. 3 announced that the majority of its classes will shift online through the rest of the fall semester after the number of its COVID-positive students skyrocketed in late August. Students were able to opt out of living on campus or to stay, with health services remaining in place.
Philadelphia County, notably, saw 427 fewer COVID-19 cases last week than the week prior after Temple's decision.
Though HACC didn't have any cases due it moving classes online for the fall, the community college announced last week that it will extend online classes and services through the spring semester.
Levine said the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Department of Health are working with colleges and universities to help mitigate the spread - of further spread - of the coronavirus.
"Some have gone to online learning, some have blended learning," she said. "But it’s not just in the classroom, it’s outside activities that are really important."
Though colleges and universities are at the heart of some of the problems across the state, not all institutions of higher learning have seen outbreaks.
In Cumberland County, Shippensburg University and Messiah University say they have been, so far, able to prevent outbreaks on and off-campus. As of Friday afternoon, Shippensburg University only reported having four positives university-wide (two among students on-campus and two among students off-campus), and Messiah University reported that five students have tested positive since Aug. 19. No employees at either university have tested positive.
"Working to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 requires every member of our campus community to do their part," said Megan Silverstrim of SU media relations, noting that university's efforts included modifications to classrooms, residences and dining halls, as well as instituting self-monitoring through a self-assessment app and touchless temperature stations. "The students’ roles this semester are crucial to keeping campus open, and they’re promoting all the right actions through Raider Respect [pledge]."
"Because every college and university is in such a unique situation with their size, location, culture and so forth, the responses will all be different," said Danielle Ran, communications director at Messiah University. "Each institution has done the best they can with available information to make a plan that fits their needs and sets them up to be as effective as possible. It’s our understanding that all colleges are following similar mitigation processes like facial coverings, hand hygiene, social distancing, etc."
Shippensburg University noted that even with COVID-19 restrictions, it has managed to increase student enrollment and retention for the fall 2020 semester with the help of expanding its marketing presence in new territories and launched an out-of-state tuition campaign.
“We worked extremely hard to transition our students during the spring 2020 pandemic-driven closure, and invested deeply in the tools, talent, and technology to reopen this fall,” SU President Laurie Carter said in a statement. "Our increases in enrollment and retention are a rewarding affirmation of the high-quality Ship experience and education, and speaks to our ability to work together during this challenging time. We may be teaching and learning differently, but student success, health and well-being remains our priority.”
