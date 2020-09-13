Colleges, universities driving spikes in counties across Pa.

The majority of those cases are coming from Penn State University's University Park campus in State College. Penn State is one of the few universities that also commits to random testing, in addition to "on-demand" testing for COVID-19, though the on-demand testing results in most of the cases seen on campus.

Penn State reported on its website that while there were 17 cases from the middle to the end of August, University Park saw 285 positive cases (with 11 still awaiting results) from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, and another 260 cases (with 417 still awaiting results) last week. As of Friday afternoon, there were 132 students in isolation on campus and another 77 in quarantine on campus.

Almost all of the positive cases at Penn State are among students, though one employee at one of the campuses tested positive in an on-demand test, and six more tested positive in August among the pre-arrival tests.

Though Centre County is the most obvious example of how a college or university can affect a county's incidence rate of COVID-19, other counties are also seeing increasing numbers.