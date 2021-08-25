With vaccine mandate in place, students return to Dickinson College campus Wednesday

For the first time in two years, a line of cars snaked through the upper quad of the Dickinson College campus in Carlisle Wednesday. Each one carried a first-year student and all the things they would need to settle in for a full year of in-person instruction.
To say that they — and the student volunteers and staff who welcomed them — were excited might be considered an understatement.
“It’s really exciting. I couldn’t be more eager to get started with the students,” said interim President John E. Jones III, who mingled with students and their families during the move-in.
More than 650 students representing 35 states, the District of Columbia and 23 foreign countries arrived on campus. Getting them there safely took some planning.
“The delta variant clearly caused all of us to revisit some of the assumptions that we made,” Jones said.
The college announced in May that all students would be required to be vaccinated following the American College Health Association’s recommendation to do so. As case counts in the region increased over the past month, Dickinson instituted an indoor mask mandate. The next step was to make vaccinations mandatory for all faculty and staff.
According to the college website, 80% of college employees have already submitted proof of vaccination.
“We’re happy for that, but we want to close that gap,” Jones said.
Nettie Vernon, an archaeology major from Sugar Valley, said she was looking forward to a new environment and meeting new people, but had been concerned about classes continuing in person given the rise of the delta variant.
“Since they mandated vaccines, I wasn’t as worried,” she said.
The vaccine has been the ticket to college life returning to something closer to normal.
“It’s really nice to be getting back to a normal kind of life,” said Grayson Walker, an economics major from Kennett Square. “From all the emails I’ve gotten and everything I’ve heard from various group chats, it seems like they have a good plan for almost everything.”
“The vaccine requirement allows us some freedom. We’re asking students to be mindful of physical distancing, but … they’re going to be in classes like they typically are. They’re going to be eating in the cafeteria,” said Angie Harris, associate vice president of student life.
Jones said the college has also put in place a “robust” testing program since vaccinated people can carry the virus without showing symptoms. Students were also tested prior to arrival on campus and quarantined when appropriate.
Jones said Dickinson College has contingency plans if the pandemic worsens again but, at this point, he doesn’t see any trends that indicate those plans may be necessary.
“Dickinson is a residential liberal arts college. If you take the residential part out and you just leave the liberal arts, the hole in that is significant,” he said.
For Mary Stanley, who traveled to Dickinson from the Nashville area, the concern that in-person classes could be scuttled due to a rising case count has been real.
“That has always been my biggest thing,” she said. “In the back of my mind, the big thing would be to be sent home from college, especially going so far away.”
Amanda Tran, a member of the class of 2024, will be a resident assistant in the newly named Spradley-Young Hall and was on hand to help students move in. Though her first year at Dickinson was marked by the pandemic, she said she was happy for the new arrivals.
“I’m honestly really grateful that Dickinson took those steps since last year so that this year we can bring the class of 2025 back all together,” she said. “It’s so exciting. They’re all so thrilled to be in college.”
It’s not only the newbies on campus.
Harris said student-athletes have been back on campus for a few weeks and she recently chatted with an international student who was last on campus in March 2020.
“They’re just so thrilled to see each other again,” she said. “As staff, we’re so thrilled. We don’t do this work because we like sitting at a computer and looking at a screen and talking to students. It’s the interaction, it’s the connections we make with them that we’ve been missing for 18 plus months.”
