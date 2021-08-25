With vaccine mandate in place, students return to Dickinson College campus Wednesday

Jones said Dickinson College has contingency plans if the pandemic worsens again but, at this point, he doesn’t see any trends that indicate those plans may be necessary.

“Dickinson is a residential liberal arts college. If you take the residential part out and you just leave the liberal arts, the hole in that is significant,” he said.

For Mary Stanley, who traveled to Dickinson from the Nashville area, the concern that in-person classes could be scuttled due to a rising case count has been real.

“That has always been my biggest thing,” she said. “In the back of my mind, the big thing would be to be sent home from college, especially going so far away.”

Amanda Tran, a member of the class of 2024, will be a resident assistant in the newly named Spradley-Young Hall and was on hand to help students move in. Though her first year at Dickinson was marked by the pandemic, she said she was happy for the new arrivals.

“I’m honestly really grateful that Dickinson took those steps since last year so that this year we can bring the class of 2025 back all together,” she said. “It’s so exciting. They’re all so thrilled to be in college.”

It’s not only the newbies on campus.