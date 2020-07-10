West Chester University to use remote instruction this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With Pennsylvania officials trying to keep a lid on the virus, the largest state-owned university, West Chester University outside Philadelphia, has become sufficiently alarmed by sharply rising COVID-19 numbers nationwide that it reversed course Friday and said it no longer plans to bring students back to campus in the fall.

“We cannot ignore the potential danger of bringing thousands of students back for face-to-face instruction amidst the virus’ dramatic resurgence,” school president Christopher Fiorentino said in a statement.

A few courses would be delivered in a “hybrid” format, Fiorentino said in a statement.

Remote instruction will ensure that learning during the semester is not interrupted again, he said.

West Chester, like practically every university or college in Pennsylvania and the nation, sent its students home in the middle of the spring semester as the virus began spreading in earnest.

West Chester is the first school in the 14-school Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education to announce it will stick with remote learning this fall. The system’s administration said it supports West Chester’s decision.