US colleges divided over requiring student vaccinations

"We would expect students to be honest and forthright about any attestation they make to the university," Henderson said.

Northeastern student Tyler Lee said he thinks requiring vaccinations is the right move because it will help stop the virus' spread and protect the community around the downtown Boston campus. There has been some pushback from parents, but little from students, he said.

"It's Northeastern's decision," said Lee, a senior who is awaiting his second shot. "If I didn't like it, I would transfer. And that's what most students feel."

Ariana Palomo, an incoming freshman at Brown, said the university's mandate sends the message that it's serious about keeping students safe. She was "happy and relieved" when she heard about it, she said.

"I know that I'm going to feel so much safer on campus," said Palomo, 18. "This is the next step in protecting one another and preventing more lives from being lost."

Schools expect some pushback, and Republican student groups on some campuses have opposed mandates, saying it should be a choice.