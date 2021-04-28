State university system advances consolidation plan a step

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The move is perhaps the most dramatic change to the nearly four-decade old system that is being buffeted by the drop in college-age Americans that is hitting every higher education system in the United States.

Enrollment has fallen more than 20% since 2010 to below 100,000, driven by steep declines of students from families whose annual incomes are below $110,000, according to the system.

Further tightening system finances is stagnant state aid. The system has received less state aid than it did in the 2006-07 school year, shifting the burden to students to pay higher tuition at a time when student debt is skyrocketing. Pennsylvania is at the bottom of states in terms of taxpayer funding of higher education, according to system data.

The statewide faculty union is critical of the plan, and a report by the University of Massachusetts-Amherst's Political Economy Research Institute said that the reduction in staff would rank in top 1% of layoffs in Pennsylvania since 2011.

Such a reduction would hurt local economies, drive up student-to-faculty ratios, make programs harder for students to access and expand waiting lists for campus services, the institute's report warned.