Shippensburg University delays start of spring semester

Shippensburg University announced Friday it will delay the start of the 2021 spring semester due to COVID-19 concerns.

Originally scheduled to start Jan. 28, the spring semester will now start Feb. 4, according to Tom Ormond, provost and vice president for academic affairs for Shippensburg University.

"Since my last communication to you on December 22, we have continued to closely monitor infection rates in our region and the state," Ormond wrote in a post on the university's website. "The infection rates in the counties that surround Shippensburg University are now higher than the state positivity rates, and health officials have indicated rates may have not reached their peak following holiday gatherings.

"With priority given to the health and well-being of the campus community and consideration for your academic success and your college experience, we are adjusting the start of the spring semester."

The university will use full-remote instruction starting Feb. 4 through Feb. 19. Face-to-face and hybrid course delivery will return to campus beginning Feb. 22. Residence hall move-in will run Feb. 18-20.