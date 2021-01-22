Possible trial date set in lawsuit over sexual assault case that roiled Dickinson College

A potential trial date has been set in the case of a Dickinson College graduate who is suing the school for allegedly mishandling her Title IX complaint after she said she was sexually assaulted by another student.
Rose McAvoy, the student whose allegations touched off protests at Dickinson a year ago, will see her alma mater in court in roughly a year’s time, barring a settlement or other resolution.
The case is being heard in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania before Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, who signed a scheduling order last month setting a prospective trial date of Jan. 3, 2022.
A settlement or a dismissal or other summary judgment by Wilson could render the trial moot; Wilson still has one outstanding motion for dismissal from Dickinson before her.
Briefs filed by McAvoy’s attorneys and lawyers for Dickinson College, however, indicate that the parties still have broad disagreements.
McAvoy’s attorneys filed the case in August 2020. The issue stems from what McAvoy believes to be an insufficient resolution to the assault, which is said to have occurred in October 2017.
The college’s subsequent actions constitute negligence and deliberate indifference to gender discrimination under federal Title IX statutes, which require colleges that receive federal assistance to meet certain anti-discrimination requirements, McAvoy’s attorney’s allege.
McAvoy is also seeking resolution to breach of contract allegations. This occurred when Dickinson failed to carry out the investigation and resolution of McAvoy’s assault case in the manner suggested by the college’s published policies, her attorneys wrote.
Dickinson argues that it properly took action and “pursued its procedures to completion.” McAvoy’s dissatisfaction with those procedures does not establish deliberate indifference or any of the other allegations, the college’s attorneys wrote in their motion to dismiss.
Much of the suit’s factual premise is not in dispute. In October 2017, McAvoy says she was assaulted in a vacant room on campus by a male student she knew through theater clubs; the student forced himself on top of her and forcibly kissed and groped her, despite her efforts to remove him, she said. McAvoy reported the incident, although she did not identify the offending student until early December, after he continued to attempt to contact her. according to the narrative laid out in court.
Dickinson then conducted an investigation, including interviewing the student and determining “based on a preponderance of evidence” that a sexual assault had occurred. The student “all but admitted” to the events, McAvoy’s attorneys wrote in describing the investigation. Dickinson does not dispute the incident itself, writing that the accused student “was found responsible for sexually assaulting” McAvoy.
However, the two parties in the suit have different understandings of what happened afterward.
The college issued a “no contact directive” between McAvoy and the student in question after he was identified, but rescinded the order in July 2018 when the case was finalized and a sanction issued, placing the accused student on probation.
In the motion for dismissal, Dickinson’s attorneys argue that McAvoy’s complaint fails to establish that the college made an “official decision not the remedy the violation,” and thus fails to allege a claim that would meet the standard for deliberate indifference.
McAvoy’s “allegations demonstrate the opposite, that the college did not ignore her complaint, but rather acted on it,” Dickinson’s attorneys wrote. The no-contact directive was successful, the college claims, because McAvoy “does not allege a single contact between [the male student] and plaintiff after plaintiff identified [the student] as her assailant.”
But McAvoy’s complaint does make such an allegation. McAvoy alleges that her attacker was present at a theater event during which she was “repeatedly forced to pass by and alongside” him “through a hallway no bigger than two persons wide, thereby forcing plaintiff to come into actual physical contact with the person who had assaulted her.”
College faculty and staff were either uninformed of or indifferent to the no-contact policy, McAvoy’s attorneys claim, to the point where she discovered that her attacker was scheduled to live “one door down” from her in the same performing arts group housing where she lived.
Students organized the housing assignments, but McAvoy immediately notified Dickinson’s Title IX coordinator, her attorneys wrote; however, the college “did nothing to substantively respond.” McAvoy later learned that the housing arrangements had been changed at her attacker’s request, her attorneys wrote. Ultimately the student in question did not return for the fall 2018 semester.
McAvoy also points to the time delay — five months from the time her alleged attacker was identified until the investigation was completed, and another two months until sanctions were placed upon him — as sufficient to create a sexually hostile environment, given that she did not receive consistent communication as to what was holding up the process, her attorneys wrote.
She also alleges that a professor remarked that she needed to “get over” the assault. McAvoy says she reported the insensitive remark to a dean, but that the college’s Title IX office never followed up and seemed to be entirely unaware of the issue when it was brought up again last year.
The legal question, according to both parties, is whether the college’s response to a Title IX claim of gender bias was “clearly unreasonable in light of the known circumstances.”
Dickinson argues that the academic extensions and allowances McAvoy was permitted obviate any claim that she was deprived of an equal education experience under Title IX. McAvoy’s attorneys describe this as a “low bar” that would contradict the purpose of the law.
Following last year’s protests, Dickinson administrators agreed to a list of reforms in the Title IX process to ensure greater transparency and record-keeping; McAvoy’s complaint would seek to have the court require Dickinson to make similar changes.
The complaint also seeks monetary damages, up to and including reimbursement of McAvoy’s tuition and college expenses as well as compensation for the impact on her mental health.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.