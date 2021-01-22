Possible trial date set in lawsuit over sexual assault case that roiled Dickinson College

Students organized the housing assignments, but McAvoy immediately notified Dickinson’s Title IX coordinator, her attorneys wrote; however, the college “did nothing to substantively respond.” McAvoy later learned that the housing arrangements had been changed at her attacker’s request, her attorneys wrote. Ultimately the student in question did not return for the fall 2018 semester.

McAvoy also points to the time delay — five months from the time her alleged attacker was identified until the investigation was completed, and another two months until sanctions were placed upon him — as sufficient to create a sexually hostile environment, given that she did not receive consistent communication as to what was holding up the process, her attorneys wrote.

She also alleges that a professor remarked that she needed to “get over” the assault. McAvoy says she reported the insensitive remark to a dean, but that the college’s Title IX office never followed up and seemed to be entirely unaware of the issue when it was brought up again last year.

The legal question, according to both parties, is whether the college’s response to a Title IX claim of gender bias was “clearly unreasonable in light of the known circumstances.”