You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pitt delays in-person classes, warns students about partying
alert

Pitt delays in-person classes, warns students about partying

{{featured_button_text}}
University of Pittsburgh logo

The University of Pittsburgh adjusted its coronavirus strategy Wednesday, and delayed the start of in-person instruction into September as a top university official admonished students in a stark warning about partying and ignoring social distancing.

The decision came just a few days before in-person instruction was to start Monday. Online-only classes began Wednesday and students moved into dorms last week. Now, in-person instruction is delayed until Sept. 14.

“Over the past few days, I have been alerted by students, parents and community members that a large number of students are holding and attending parties without wearing face coverings and without observing physical distancing guidelines,” the dean of students, Kenyon Bonner, wrote in a message to students. “Let me be clear: Your behavior is threatening a successful fall term for all of us.”

Provost Ann Cudd told the campus in an email that the schedule adjustment will allow students to start in-person classes at the same time after they complete a staged arrival and shelter-in-place procedures. About 29,000 students attend Pitt’s main campus.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean's List for Aug. 15
Education

Dean's List for Aug. 15

The following student was named to the chancellor’s list of Troy University: Jeffrey Gallmon of MechanicsburgThe following students were named…

Graduation List for Aug. 15
Education

Graduation List for Aug. 15

The following students graduated from Edinboro University: Kaitlyn Treaster of Carlisle, Katelyn Kopacko of Mechanicsburg, Quentin Clingerman

Dean's List for Aug. 8
Education

Dean's List for Aug. 8

The following student was named to the dean’s list at Bates College: Brady Chilson of CarlisleThe following student was named to the president…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News