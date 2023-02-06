Though Penn State Dickinson Law made the U.S. News & World Report ranking this past year, Penn State announced that both of its law schools are withdrawing from consideration.

Justin Schwartz, interim executive vice president and provost of Penn State, last week announced the reasoning behind the decision, which was made in collaboration with Dickinson Law Dean Danielle Conway and Penn State Law Interim Dean Victor Romero.

"For years, law school deans and faculty have been expressing concerns about the deeply flawed yet highly influential ranking of law schools published annually by U.S. News and World Report," Schwartz said in a statement. "Relying heavily on a subjective rating submitted by law school administrators and faculty as well as attorneys and judges, the rankings are more of a popularity contest based on perceived prestige, rather than a useful tool to help prospective students make a decision about where to pursue their legal education."

He added that the ranking's methodology was inconsistent with the two schools' core values of excellence in teaching, scholarship, service and community, and he noted that both are champions of justice, equity and inclusion.

"Furthermore, both law schools are actively engaged in equity and inclusion work, and the U.S. News rankings undermine these efforts by deploying a methodology that functions to exclude minoritized communities from gaining access to and participating in legal education and the profession, among other negative impacts," he said.

The Associated Press reported that in January, school deans took issue with the changes in the magazine's methodology, including an increased weight on outcomes for students such as bar exam passage and employment, and a reduced weight on assessment surveys from academics, lawyers and judges.

In the fall, a majority of the top 14 law schools announced they would no longer submit data for the rankings, according to the Associated Press, with Yale Law School being the first to withdraw.

"While the media outlet has made clear that it will continue to rank law schools and update its methodology, we hope the withdrawal of schools will encourage prospective students to look elsewhere for widely available insights while choosing a law school," Schwartz said.

He noted that the two law schools, as well as any accredited by the American Bar Association, provide transparent information about their programs and enrollment on their ABA Standard 509 reports, and other third-party resources are available online to provide analysis and data on law schools.