Penn State University requires masking at all campuses

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State University will require students, staff and visitors at all its campuses to wear masks while indoors, the school announced Wednesday, responding to a statewide surge in coronavirus cases.

The masking rule will apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, Penn State officials said.

“As we continue to see daily increases in COVID-19 cases, particularly the delta variant, our current outlook warrants this protective step," President Eric Barron said in a written statement.

He said Penn State is still planning “robust, in-person experiences” for the fall semester.

Penn State said it will require people to wear masks in classrooms, meeting rooms, common areas of residence halls and at any indoor events.

The school is also urging students and employees to get vaccinated. Anyone not fully vaccinated by Aug. 9 will be required to undergo virus testing during the fall semester, officials said.

The university, which enrolls about 90,000 students, reinstated its mask mandate in response to a sharp increase increase in new infections fueled by the highly contagious delta strain of the coronavirus.