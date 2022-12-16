Penn State Law faculty push for continued law school presence at State College

Unification panel

Dickinson Law and Penn State Law are in the process of nominating panelists to investigate a possible unification of the two schools, according to Wyatt DuBois, director of University Public Relations at Penn State.

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi announced her recommendations at the end of November, and DuBois said the panel is expected to produce its draft recommendations to her by April 30.

He explained that Bendapudi "will then consult with her leadership team and other experts for review and comment." She will then share that input with the panel and seek its final recommendations by May 31.