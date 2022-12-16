Penn State Law faculty push for continued law school presence at State College

As a panel looks into the possible unification of Penn State's two law schools with an emphasis on Dickinson Law's campus in Carlisle, faculty at Penn State Law are still hoping for a presence at State College.
Thirty-six Penn State Law staff members signed a statement, along with six anonymous faculty members, highlighting the importance of the school at State College and their aim to share this information with the panel that will end up recommending options on what a unified law school would look like.
Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi in late November announced her recommendation to unite the two law schools and to make Dickinson Law in Carlisle the "primary" location. Her recommendation detailed the cost concerns of running two separately accredited law schools.
In the statement from Penn State Law faculty, they listed a number of factors that they plan on presenting to the panel that show the college's value in State College. Faculty Chair Kit Kinports said the faculty does not necessarily oppose the merger, but they are advocating that Penn State maintain a "substantial law school presence" in State College.
The faculty pointed to the importance the law school has abroad, attracting 150 students from 25 countries in its master of law program, as well as University Park offering interdisciplinary opportunities.
"Alumni have graduated with dual degrees in business, health law, education and international affairs, to name a few," the statement read. "Apart from the dedicated joint degree students, many J.D. and LL.M. students take advantage of literally hundreds of courses across the University Park campus to supplement their degree with non-law courses."
The faculty also pointed to Penn State Law's ability to attract faculty interested in interdisciplinary work and those who are nationally recognized scholars, as well as what faculty and students have done for the community, from contributions to university programs, working at Penn State Law clinics, holding elected office and partnering with local officials on policy and law issues.
"We recognize that there is a cost to having law schools in two locations, but given the development of Penn State’s two law schools, it has been proven that both have added value and have provided benefits to Penn State and their respective communities," the statement said. "We are confident that once the panel created by President Bendapudi has reviewed all the data, it will likewise see the tremendous value in the unified law school continuing to have a significant presence in University Park."
Unification plan timeline
Dickinson Law and Penn State Law are in the process of nominating panelists to investigate a possible unification of the two schools, according to Wyatt DuBois, director of University Public Relations at Penn State.
Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi announced her recommendations at the end of November, and DuBois said the panel is expected to produce its draft recommendations to her by April 30.
He explained that Bendapudi "will then consult with her leadership team and other experts for review and comment." She will then share that input with the panel and seek its final recommendations by May 31.
