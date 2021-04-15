PASSHE names interim president for Shippensburg University

Charles Patterson has been named interim president of Shippensburg University by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

Patterson has served as president of Mansfield University, a state system university in Tioga County, since July 2019.

Patterson will serve as interim when Laurie Carter, the current president of Shippensburg University, departs this summer to assume the presidency of Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin. Patterson will take office on July 1.

The Shippensburg University Council of Trustees worked collaboratively with State System Chancellor Dan Greenstein and the Board of Governors in the process, to ensure a seamless transition to continue the university’s sustainability and system redesign.

“Dr. Patterson has built an exemplary resume of accomplishments and transparent leadership, fully understands the goals and objectives of system redesign and how to build on the foundation laid by President Carter, and he is eager to be at Shippensburg University,” said L. Michael Ross, chair of the Council of Trustees.

Before leading Mansfield, Patterson served as senior adviser for outreach at the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Federal Student Aid from August 2017 until he arrived at Mansfield.