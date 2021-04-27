Pa. state system readies vote to consolidate 6 schools into 2

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education estimates it can save millions of dollars by merging six of its 14 universities into two new institutions, according to more than 400 pages of planning documents released Monday, two days before a vote on the plan, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

A vote from the board of governors on whether to proceed with the plan is expected Wednesday and starts a 60-day public comment period. A final vote would be scheduled for July, with implementation in 2022.

The system has worked on the plans since October under Chancellor Dan Greenstein, who has warned that some of the system's schools are not sustainable without radical change in the face of sinking enrollment, rising student debt and a lagging commitment of public tax dollars.

Under the plans, Bloomsburg, Mansfield and Lock Haven universities in northern Pennsylvania would merge into one institution and California, Clarion and Edinboro in western Pennsylvania would merge to become another. All six campuses would remain open, with integrated faculty, curriculum and enrollment strategies.

The plan would save $18.4 million after five years through reductions in leadership, management and support staff.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}