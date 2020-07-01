Messiah College becomes Messiah University

“That’s a population we want to continue to reach and grow,” Phipps said.

In a news release announcing the change, Messiah University said that the change “paves the way for even greater educational innovation and expanded academic, corporate and community partnerships” and opens doors for new global partnerships for internships, research, education, ministry, outreach and service.

The release also noted that the change recognizes Messiah’s position as an institution of scholarship and faculty-mentored research that offers students a range of scholarship, research and engagement opportunities.

The university worked with current and prospective students as well as alumni to refresh its institutional brand including a new logo unveiled Wednesday and new marketing messaging and visuals.

For now, due to COVID-19, Messiah University has had to settle for celebrating its name change online with videos and social media posts, but Phipps said they are looking forward to a celebration at the dedication of a new Admissions and Welcome Center and campus green next May.

“We had many plans that COVID interfered with,” she said. “The actual celebrations that we think about with students, faculty and donors will be more in the spring.”

