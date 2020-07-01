Messiah College becomes Messiah University

Messiah College is now officially Messiah University.
The change, first announced in Oct. 2018, became official Wednesday.
Messiah President Kim Phipps said she’s “energized and excited” by the change.
“I think that this university status continues to show that this is an institution that’s transforming itself,” she said.
To earn university status, Messiah had to go through an application process with the state Department of Education and show that it had students enrolled in programs at both the undergraduate and graduate level. Currently, there are 2,700 undergraduate and 800 graduates students enrolled at the university, Phipps said.
Programs are available in the liberal and applied arts and sciences, including master’s and doctorate programs. The university also plans to launch programs for a changing workforce, having recently added accelerated programs in athletic training and occupational therapy that allow students to earn both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in five years.
Phipps said the change to university status plays an important role in the recruitment of international students. Globally, there is a lot of confusion around the term “college” as in many countries it refers to secondary rather than post-secondary education.
“That’s a population we want to continue to reach and grow,” Phipps said.
In a news release announcing the change, Messiah University said that the change “paves the way for even greater educational innovation and expanded academic, corporate and community partnerships” and opens doors for new global partnerships for internships, research, education, ministry, outreach and service.
The release also noted that the change recognizes Messiah’s position as an institution of scholarship and faculty-mentored research that offers students a range of scholarship, research and engagement opportunities.
The university worked with current and prospective students as well as alumni to refresh its institutional brand including a new logo unveiled Wednesday and new marketing messaging and visuals.
For now, due to COVID-19, Messiah University has had to settle for celebrating its name change online with videos and social media posts, but Phipps said they are looking forward to a celebration at the dedication of a new Admissions and Welcome Center and campus green next May.
“We had many plans that COVID interfered with,” she said. “The actual celebrations that we think about with students, faculty and donors will be more in the spring.”
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com.
