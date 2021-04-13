Here is a look at what Midstate colleges and universities say about COVID vaccine requirements

As colleges and universities across the country continue the debate about what expectations there will be for the fall semester, most of the institutions of higher learning in Cumberland County have yet to make a final decision about the possibility of COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Dickinson College Media Relations Director Christine Baksi said the college is currently focused on helping with vaccine efforts and has not yet made a decision regarding requirement possibilities for the fall. She noted that the college is working on "communicating with our campus and local community about the latest developments at the state and federal level, including where the vaccine is available, and assisting local organizations in their outreach to vulnerable populations."

Danielle Ran, director of communications at Messiah University, said conversations about a vaccine requirement are still underway and that any expectations for the fall semester will be announced no later than June 15. She said the university will take into account ongoing factors, such as access to the vaccine, Centers for Disease Control recommendations and the rate of spread of the disease in the country and abroad, among other factors.